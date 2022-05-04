Tri-Valley rallies support access to safe and legal abortions

Several dozen people joined together in Livermore and Dublin on Tuesday in a show of support for protecting access to safe and legal abortions in the wake of a Politico report that made waves nationally the night before in citing a draft opinion from U.S. Supreme Court signaling a potential reversal of rights from Roe v. Wade.

Council members, local leaders and community members shared reactions and personal stories during comments at the separate rallies while others held signs with messages to reinforce reproductive rights, organizers said.

"The Supreme Court is no longer an institution we can count on to expand constitutional rights," Kyoko Takayama, of Livermore Indivisible, said afterward in recapping their event. "Their goal now is to roll back and restrict the rights we've all fought so hard for. This opinion signals the Republican Supreme Court's intention to overturn marriage equality, end access to contraception, gut protections for people of color, and more."

The "Bans Off Our Bodies" gathering at Stockmen's Park in downtown Livermore featured female speakers sharing stories of surviving an illegal abortion, traveling to other states to seek an abortion before the original Roe decision and choosing to continue pregnancies, Takayama said.

In Dublin, people met in front of the Dublin Civic Center on Tuesday afternoon and heard a lot of friendly honks from commuters driving by, according to Kate Duggan.