College district to introduce finalists for executive vice chancellor in public forum

The Contra Costa Community College District has announced its two finalists for the executive vice chancellor of administrative services position and scheduled two virtual forums for Monday in which they are set to address the governing board, administration, students and members of the public.

Allan Garde and Micaela Ochoa are the two contenders for the position that had been held by Eugene Huff, who agreed to resign effective June 30 as part of a $570,000 settlement with the district approved earlier this year. Huff had been on administrative leave since last August.

Garde currently works as assistant superintendent of business services at the Hayward Unified School District

"Having attended my local community college to help reestablish my educational and career goals, I was put on a pathway to obtain my MBA, school business management certification, and be in an industry that I love," Garde said in a statement released by CCCCD. "I believe in the vital role community colleges play to strengthen the local economy and break down barriers for the goals of its students."

Ochoa, who is currently vice president of administrative services at the San Mateo County Community College District, has previous professional ties to the Tri-Valley, working at the Pleasanton Unified School District primarily as deputy superintendent of business services but also including a stint as interim superintendent during PUSD's leadership transition in 2017.