Contra Costa County supervisors set to send money to libraries

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will likely send a quarter million dollars each to three county library foundations in Board Chairperson Karen Mitchoff's District 4.

On the board's consent calendar for Tuesday are $250,000 allocations to the Friends of the Pleasant Hill Library, the Walnut Creek Library Foundation, and the Clayton Community Library Foundation.

The money will help the libraries during the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, according to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting.

The $750,000 will come from the district's allocation of the county's livable community trust (fund), generated by conditions placed upon developers of area projects. The funds will be distributed evenly throughout all five county districts.

"Libraries are a necessary component to a vibrant and healthy community with resources that lead to economic development and community engagement," the report says. "Libraries are resource hubs for community members that usually encourage the accessibility to public transportation, which foster smart growth principles."