Danville: Commission to vote on 2-story, mixed-use building on Hartz Avenue

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to consider allowing a proposed development consisting of condos, commercial space and a below-ground parking garage near the center of the historic downtown area.

At their upcoming meeting, commissioners will discuss and vote on a resolution that would allow for the construction of a 51,290-square-foot, two-story mixed-use building on 600 Hartz Ave. by demolishing and replacing the current FAZ Restaurant & Catering site.

The proposed project would consist of 37 condo units, five of which would be deed-restricted to moderate incomes in alignment with state requirements, with 3,920 square feet of commercial space along Hartz Avenue and a 31,360-square-foot, below-ground parking garage.

The resolution before commissioners would also include approving the removal of at least nine, or potentially 10, town-protected trees to make way for the project, and approximately 90 more non-protected trees. The project would also see the existing restaurant space on the property demolished.

The proposed development would be mostly in line with the standards for Downtown Business District 11, where the property sits, including a maximum height allowance of 35 feet and setback requirements.