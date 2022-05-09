News

Danville: Commission to vote on 2-story, mixed-use building on Hartz Avenue

Downtown project would demolish FAZ restaurant for condos, parking and commercial space

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Rendering of the proposed mixed-use building at 600 Hartz Ave. (Image courtesy town of Danville)

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to consider allowing a proposed development consisting of condos, commercial space and a below-ground parking garage near the center of the historic downtown area.

At their upcoming meeting, commissioners will discuss and vote on a resolution that would allow for the construction of a 51,290-square-foot, two-story mixed-use building on 600 Hartz Ave. by demolishing and replacing the current FAZ Restaurant & Catering site.

The proposed project would consist of 37 condo units, five of which would be deed-restricted to moderate incomes in alignment with state requirements, with 3,920 square feet of commercial space along Hartz Avenue and a 31,360-square-foot, below-ground parking garage.

Layout of the proposed mixed-use development on Hartz Avenue. (Image courtesy town of Danville)

The resolution before commissioners would also include approving the removal of at least nine, or potentially 10, town-protected trees to make way for the project, and approximately 90 more non-protected trees. The project would also see the existing restaurant space on the property demolished.

The proposed development would be mostly in line with the standards for Downtown Business District 11, where the property sits, including a maximum height allowance of 35 feet and setback requirements.

There is no maximum density specified for the area. However, the 79 on-site parking spaces in the proposed underground garage would be just over the required parking for the 37 residential units, meaning approximately 14 off-site spaces would need to be purchased through the town for commercial parking.

The proposed development is coming to the Planning Commission at the recommendation of the Design Review Board, following the applicants' implementation of the board's requested modifications, including changes to landscaping, fencing, elevation, and paint color.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet Tuesday (May 10) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

Commissioners will consider an application to modify a school building at 2425 Camino Tassajara in order to repurpose a 1,391-square-foot patio as a classroom.

