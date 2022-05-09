Danville council to review budget for upcoming fiscal year

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to discuss plans for operating expenses and continued efforts to improve and expand the town's public infrastructure over the next several years.

Town staff will present the council with the draft operating budget and capital improvement plan, with the former outlining expenditures and forecasts for the 2022-23 fiscal year and the latter detailing expenses associated with projects over the next five years.

Staff point to a balanced draft budget in the report prepared for Tuesday morning's study session, and note that "10-year forecasts show that Danville is holding to a course that is fiscally sustainable."

Both items include recommendations for expenditures based on budget forecasts over the next ten years, and summarize associated revenues and funding sources

The draft budget forecasts a total of $46,089,360 in revenue, and recommends a total of $36,924,525 in operating expenditures, as well as $18,047,209 of capital appropriations.