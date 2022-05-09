News

Danville council to review budget for upcoming fiscal year

Draft operating budget and capital improvement program set for study session

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, May 9, 2022, 3:22 pm
The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to discuss plans for operating expenses and continued efforts to improve and expand the town's public infrastructure over the next several years.

Town staff will present the council with the draft operating budget and capital improvement plan, with the former outlining expenditures and forecasts for the 2022-23 fiscal year and the latter detailing expenses associated with projects over the next five years.

Staff point to a balanced draft budget in the report prepared for Tuesday morning's study session, and note that "10-year forecasts show that Danville is holding to a course that is fiscally sustainable."

Both items include recommendations for expenditures based on budget forecasts over the next ten years, and summarize associated revenues and funding sources

The draft budget forecasts a total of $46,089,360 in revenue, and recommends a total of $36,924,525 in operating expenditures, as well as $18,047,209 of capital appropriations.

Staff expect positions that have been reduced or eliminated to soften the blow of pandemic-related expenses to continue to be restored, pointing to a healthy increase in revenue that has started to exceed pre-pandemic levels, and present an optimistic economic outlook for Danville despite a range of factors leading to widespread economic uncertainty.

"The post-pandemic economic climate continues to present uncertainty resulting from the impacts of inflation on consumer behavior, ongoing supply chain issues, Federal Reserve interest rate increases, and the impact of the Ukraine war on energy markets," staff wrote in a memo for Tuesday's meeting.

"However, given the dynamics of Danville's business mix, a potential slowdown in the economy should have less impact on Danville due to a greater proportion of "in person sectors" including hospitality, food service, personal and service industries and smaller-scale, independently owned businesses," they added.

The Danville Town Council's budget study session is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 10). The agenda is available here.

