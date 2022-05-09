News

San Ramon council to hear annual open space report

Committee's goals this year include taking an inventory of open spaces, expanding trail to Dublin

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, May 9, 2022, 3:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon City Council is set to review and offer feedback on an annual report from the city's Open Space Advisory Committee, as the major order of business at its next regular meeting Tuesday evening.

City of San Ramon logo.

The role of the committee is to advise the council on how to prioritize conservation of undeveloped land, funding opportunities for the acquisition of open spaces, and preservation and maintenance of existing properties, as well as submit a work program to the council for approval each year.

In 2021, the committee is broken down into three subcommittees for three different categories: protection and preservation, management and use, and trails and connectivity.

Goals for the committee as a whole this year include assessing the implications of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), and ways to protect open spaces with state housing law in place, as well as implications of updates to the county's General Plan. Plans also include identifying and documenting all open and green spaces in the city, and developing an open space progress report for distribution in city communications.

The committee is currently finalizing a 2022 Open Space Plan, which will consist of recommendations and potential funding sources for the city to consider.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Other goals for the current year include identifying opportunities to link trails in the city to other regional trail networks throughout adjacent areas and the region, and completing a trail to the city border with Dublin.

The San Ramon City Council's next regular meeting is set for Tuesday (May 10) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

In a workshop at 4 p.m., ahead of their regular meeting, council members will receive a presentation from staff and discuss the city's draft operating budget and capital improvement plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon council to hear annual open space report

Committee's goals this year include taking an inventory of open spaces, expanding trail to Dublin

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, May 9, 2022, 3:30 pm

The San Ramon City Council is set to review and offer feedback on an annual report from the city's Open Space Advisory Committee, as the major order of business at its next regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The role of the committee is to advise the council on how to prioritize conservation of undeveloped land, funding opportunities for the acquisition of open spaces, and preservation and maintenance of existing properties, as well as submit a work program to the council for approval each year.

In 2021, the committee is broken down into three subcommittees for three different categories: protection and preservation, management and use, and trails and connectivity.

Goals for the committee as a whole this year include assessing the implications of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), and ways to protect open spaces with state housing law in place, as well as implications of updates to the county's General Plan. Plans also include identifying and documenting all open and green spaces in the city, and developing an open space progress report for distribution in city communications.

The committee is currently finalizing a 2022 Open Space Plan, which will consist of recommendations and potential funding sources for the city to consider.

Other goals for the current year include identifying opportunities to link trails in the city to other regional trail networks throughout adjacent areas and the region, and completing a trail to the city border with Dublin.

The San Ramon City Council's next regular meeting is set for Tuesday (May 10) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

In a workshop at 4 p.m., ahead of their regular meeting, council members will receive a presentation from staff and discuss the city's draft operating budget and capital improvement plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.