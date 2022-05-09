San Ramon council to hear annual open space report

The San Ramon City Council is set to review and offer feedback on an annual report from the city's Open Space Advisory Committee, as the major order of business at its next regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The role of the committee is to advise the council on how to prioritize conservation of undeveloped land, funding opportunities for the acquisition of open spaces, and preservation and maintenance of existing properties, as well as submit a work program to the council for approval each year.

In 2021, the committee is broken down into three subcommittees for three different categories: protection and preservation, management and use, and trails and connectivity.

Goals for the committee as a whole this year include assessing the implications of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), and ways to protect open spaces with state housing law in place, as well as implications of updates to the county's General Plan. Plans also include identifying and documenting all open and green spaces in the city, and developing an open space progress report for distribution in city communications.

The committee is currently finalizing a 2022 Open Space Plan, which will consist of recommendations and potential funding sources for the city to consider.