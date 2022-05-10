News

Danville looking for student artists for Community Pianos project

Application window runs through May 20

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, May 10, 2022, 4:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The town of Danville is seeking middle and high school students from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District to submit original designs for the re-painting of the Danville Community Pianos project for this summer.

The project is open to to current middle and high school students, including high school seniors graduating this year.

The artist call opened Thursday and closes May 20.

This summer, town officials will place community outside the Danville Senior Center, Danville Community Center and the Village Theatre and Art Gallery for the public to share its musical talents with residents and town visitors.

Artists may submit colored sketches of their design for a piano. Templates can be downloaded at www.danville.ca.gov/vtart. Entries are limited to one design per person or art team. Artists are free to illustrate any concept appropriate for public display and should consider that their design needs to clearly represent how the final project will look.

Original designs may be submitted to [email protected] from now until 10 p.m. May 20.

To download a template, and for more information and details, visit www.danville.ca.gov/vtart.

For more details, contact recreation superintendent Jessica Wallner at 925-314-3426 or [email protected]

