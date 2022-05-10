Live Chalk Art Sundays in San Ramon

Sundays this spring and summer will be a little more colorful for visitors of San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch as the venue hosts live chalk art demonstrations beginning this weekend.

The events, held once a month through August, showcase the talent of a handful of Bay Area artists who will create one-of-a-kind pieces in front of visitors strolling through Alexander Square.

"City Center is a place where art is created and appreciated, the Live Chalk Art events celebrate that with the community," said Chuck Martinez, general manager for Sunset Development Company. "Last year, we had Live Art Thursdays in which artists painted large canvases before a community audience. It was so popular, we decided to add chalk art to continue that tradition of live art events."

Martinez said that in addition to witnessing the artists work on their pieces, visitors have the opportunity to talk to the artists while they're creating and learn the stories behind the artworks on display.

Each of the participating artists -- Joel Yau, Clif Gold, Genna Panzarella and Christine Pasadis -- have been creating chalk art for at least a decade and were hand-selected by Lisa Jones, of Urban Canvas Custom Street Painting, who is also participating.