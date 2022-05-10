Pleasanton Preps: Amador Valley diver Garman dominates field at sections

Amador Valley junior diver Scott Garman is making a mockery of both the East Bay Athletic League and North Coast Section diving competitions.
On May 5, Garman routed the NCS field, taking home the gold medal with a 544.25 total, more than 105 points better than second-place Owen Peterson of Redwood.
Garman, who has been diving on both springboard and platforms since the age of 8, has broken the Amador school record a number of times. The latest came in the EBAL meet with a total of 594.25, once again over 100 points better than the next closest diver.
Amador boys' volleyball
Amador entered the NCS Division 1 playoffs as the No. 2 seed and opened the tournament taking down No. 15 Deer Valley 25-15, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-18.
The Dons were led on offense by junior Luke Melvin (14 kills, 10 digs, 12 service points) and anchored on defense by sophomore Parker Brookhart (4 kills, 9 digs), while Colin Bowers efficiently orchestrated the attack from his setter position (27 assists, 2 blocks).
In the second round, the Dons took on No. 10 Heritage and dished out a straight set, 25-16, 28-26, 25-17 win.
Freshman Max Riter showed his versatility with an emergency start at setter, then moved to outside hitter in the second set and finished the match with a number of sparkling defensive plays while playing libero. Also playing key roles in the Amador win were junior Tyler Homes (7 kills, 11 digs, 10 service points) and junior Nate Clinton (team-high 15 kills, 10 digs)
Amador boys' lacrosse
The Dons closed out the regular season with three games last week.
The Dons lost their first two games, 17-8 to Monte Vista and 23-1 against De La Salle.
In the game against Monte Vista, Colin Wallace led with three points (2 goals, 1 assist), while Luke Jacobsen (2 goals), Will Coultrip (2 goals), and Mateo Castillo (1 goal, 1 assist) each had two points.
After the loss to De La Salle, Amador won its regular season finale beating Foothill 13-4.
Wallace led the way with seven points (5 goals, 2 assists), while Reed Shaw (3 goals) and Coultrip (2 goals, 1 assist) had three points each. Alex Kragen forced four turnovers, while Max Young was all over the field, collecting five ground balls and forcing three turnovers.
In the NCS playoffs, the Dons had to travel to Marin County and dropped a 17-5 game to Redwood. Wallace and Shaw each scored two goals, while Coultrip scored one.
Foothill track and field
The Falcons picked up three individual titles at the EBAL Championships last Saturday at Dublin High.
On the girls' side Torre Anderson brought home the gold in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 7.75 inches.
In the boys' competition, the Falcons also got a pair of wins in the field portion of the meet. Chase Dinkel won the triple jump with a leap of 42-08, with Charlie Morrow taking the discus with a mark of 140-06.
Next up is the NCS area meet this Saturday at Freedom High.
