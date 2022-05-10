Pleasanton Preps: Amador Valley diver Garman dominates field at sections

Amador entered the NCS Division 1 playoffs as the No. 2 seed and opened the tournament taking down No. 15 Deer Valley 25-15, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-18.

Garman, who has been diving on both springboard and platforms since the age of 8, has broken the Amador school record a number of times. The latest came in the EBAL meet with a total of 594.25, once again over 100 points better than the next closest diver.

On May 5, Garman routed the NCS field, taking home the gold medal with a 544.25 total, more than 105 points better than second-place Owen Peterson of Redwood.

Freshman Max Riter showed his versatility with an emergency start at setter, then moved to outside hitter in the second set and finished the match with a number of sparkling defensive plays while playing libero. Also playing key roles in the Amador win were junior Tyler Homes (7 kills, 11 digs, 10 service points) and junior Nate Clinton (team-high 15 kills, 10 digs)

In the second round, the Dons took on No. 10 Heritage and dished out a straight set, 25-16, 28-26, 25-17 win.

The Dons were led on offense by junior Luke Melvin (14 kills, 10 digs, 12 service points) and anchored on defense by sophomore Parker Brookhart (4 kills, 9 digs), while Colin Bowers efficiently orchestrated the attack from his setter position (27 assists, 2 blocks).

In the NCS playoffs, the Dons had to travel to Marin County and dropped a 17-5 game to Redwood. Wallace and Shaw each scored two goals, while Coultrip scored one.

Wallace led the way with seven points (5 goals, 2 assists), while Reed Shaw (3 goals) and Coultrip (2 goals, 1 assist) had three points each. Alex Kragen forced four turnovers, while Max Young was all over the field, collecting five ground balls and forcing three turnovers.

In the game against Monte Vista, Colin Wallace led with three points (2 goals, 1 assist), while Luke Jacobsen (2 goals), Will Coultrip (2 goals), and Mateo Castillo (1 goal, 1 assist) each had two points.

The Dons lost their first two games, 17-8 to Monte Vista and 23-1 against De La Salle.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

In the boys' competition, the Falcons also got a pair of wins in the field portion of the meet. Chase Dinkel won the triple jump with a leap of 42-08, with Charlie Morrow taking the discus with a mark of 140-06.

On the girls' side Torre Anderson brought home the gold in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 7.75 inches.

The Falcons picked up three individual titles at the EBAL Championships last Saturday at Dublin High.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador Valley diver Garman dominates field at sections

Also: Postseason results in volleyball, lacrosse, track