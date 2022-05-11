Hively opens new Family Resource Center in Dublin

The Hively Family Resource Center features multiple sections to support Tri-Valley families in need, like the Community Closet that provides new and gently used clothing, shoes, books, housewares and early literacy materials. The Food Pantry offers food and other basic nutrition necessities, and the Diaper Pantry provides diapers and wipes to enrolled families free-of-charge.

"Hively has a long tradition of supporting our families and community members. For years, we distributed diapers, clothes, toys and other items from a few spare offices at our previous headquarters in Pleasanton," Hekl added. "As demand grew for these items, we decided to devote an entire store to providing these goods. In addition, we offer access to our child care subsidy services and information about other organizations and services in the Tri-Valley."

"In the short time that the Hively Family Resource Center has been open, we have served over 250 families from the Tri-Valley area and 120 child care providers," Hekl told the Weekly.

Located at 7066 Village Pkwy., the nonprofit's facility is a one-stop shop for families to obtain all the basic necessities they need -- all under one roof -- for maximum convenience and accessibility. Interim CEO Mary Hekl said she is pleased with the progress already achieved since its opening.

Bauer-Kahan thanked the entire Hively team for their dedication to families and supporting them with basic needs throughout the pandemic. She also showered appreciation on child care providers by calling them heroes.

The event was attended by several representatives from the Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore city councils as well as State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda).

"We have also received generous donations from over 24 local community organizations. We have many volunteer individuals and organizations that frequently help us with activities such as sorting donations, stocking shelves, and providing customer service to our families," she said. "All of this enables families to choose what they want and take what they need for a dignified shopping experience."

"Hively is grateful for the partnership and funding from the city of Pleasanton, the city of Dublin, and our generous community donors who help make the Hively Family Resource Center possible," she said.

Hekl spoke at the April 22 ribbon-cutting hosted by the Dublin and Pleasanton chambers of commerce, applauding the community involvement in launching the new resource center.

Shruti Agarwal, president of the Livermore Family Child Care Association and a child care provider, thanked Hively for helping and keeping her day care business open during the pandemic, even as many were forced to close their doors.

"Parenting is so hard; Hively's job is to make it a little easier. If a parent is struggling and needs help, they can come get clothing, food, advice and resources," he said.

Ryan Duncan Anderson, chair of the Hively Board of Directors, said he was impressed by the turnout for the event and spoke about the help available at the resource center.

"Watching you show up everyday to give our kids the skills they need for the future ... I couldn't be more grateful," Bauer-Kahan said.

The Hively Family Resource Center is open Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. To learn more or to donate, visit www.behively.org.

She said there are plans to expand Hively mental health services, currently only in San Leandro, into the Tri-Valley area "in the next year, including Pleasanton and Dublin locations, and services will include individual, family and group therapy."

According to Hekl, the future plan for the center is to add more information and services that families can access at the Hively Family Resource Center.

Hively's mission is to provide resources and support for everyone in the community to thrive. It offers holistic support and services to strengthen families by giving child care subsidies for CalWORKs recipients. It also organizes parent education classes to support healthy home environments and family-strengthening classes to support the parent-child bond.

Hively opens new Family Resource Center in Dublin

Shop includes Community Closet, Food Pantry, Diaper Pantry sections for those in need