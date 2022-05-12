County supervisors approve funding for 34 new deputies for sheriff's office

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is hiring.

The county Board of Supervisors approved part of the 2022-23 budget Tuesday, including allocating money for the sheriff's office to add 34 new positions -- 29 deputies and five sergeants to supervise them.

"These positions will provide increased services in the most underserved areas of the county," Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. "The deputies will specifically address quality of life concerns, develop partnerships and relationships with community members, and decrease response times by increasing the number of patrol cars in the community."

Sheriff's officials say deputies will be assigned to county patrol. Four will be detectives -- one each for the department's four county station houses.

Nine new deputies and one sergeant will start on July 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year. The remaining positions will be filled by July 1, 2023, with additional deployments throughout the fiscal year.