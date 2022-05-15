County supervisors increase immigrant health care funds, delay other decisions

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors tackled part of the 2022-23 budget Tuesday, unanimously approving $5.4 million more than staff initially recommended for Contra Costa CARES, but delaying decisions on how to use $59 million in leftover federal pandemic funds.

Contra Costa CARES connects uninsured and undocumented residents to health care services.

The plan will now cover 12,000 county residents (compared to the 2,000 it previously covered), increase monthly provider rates, include a behavioral care component, and increase outreach.

The board also approved a motion from Supervisor John Gioia to refer to the county's finance committee a request to explore additional investment in Stand Together Contra Costa. The program provides tenant legal assistance, which could be critical as renters face a wave of expected evictions in the coming months as pandemic rental moratoriums expire.

The referral passed 3-2, with Board Chairperson Karen Mitchoff and supervisor Candace Andersen dissenting.