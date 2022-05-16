Danville council to consider Tri-Valley transportation fee

Although the decision to adopt the TVDF as recommended is in the hands of individual member agencies, only those who do are eligible to receive allocations from the fees.

Under the JEPA, TVTC is tasked with recommending the amounts for regional impact fees for land use entitlements. Should the TVTDF be recommended for amendment, each member agency is to consider adopting the fees for the amounts recommended by the TVTC.

The JEPA in effect prior to 2013 was adopted in 1998, and required member agencies to collect the TVTDF, as well as a regional impact fee to fund land use entitlements that would be necessary for planned transportation improvements in the region.

Danville and San Ramon are among the municipalities who entered into a 2013 Joint Exercise Powers Agreement (JEPA) establishing the Tri-Valley Transportation Council (TVTC) as an individual agency aimed at coordinating transportation planning throughout the region. The move included plans for a Tri-Valley Transportation Development Fee (TVTDF) to fund the implementation of projects identified by the TVTC.

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss and vote on adopting a change in fees established by the Tri-Valley Transportation Council (TVTC) on Tuesday evening, following a morning study session in which they will continue discussions on the town's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

"With the 38 improvement projects, this delay is expected to decrease by 15 percent during the AM peak and 23 percent during the PM peak when compared to the 2040 No-Build Scenario," a staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting said. "In addition, these projects will result in other benefits to the Tri-Valley Area including improving roadway safety, improving roadway operations, improving public transit, and increasing bicycle ridership."

One highlight of the nexus study includes a projected additional 33,312 households and 63,947 jobs in the Tri-Valley between 2018 and 2040, leading to an anticipated 57,596 increase in peak hour trips in the mornings and evenings, leading to an expected 60% increase in delays in the morning and 88% increase for evening trips, which TVTC aims to contend with.

Prior to the TVTC meeting in April, the TVTC voted last August to adopt the findings of a nexus study required by the state under the California Mitigation Fee Act.

Local jurisdictions participating in the TVTC are required to discuss findings on the purpose for collecting development impact fees, identifying how funds from the fees will be used, and determine a reasonable relationship between the use of these funds and the type of projects they're imposed on, as well as between needs for public facilities and the projects these fees are imposed on, and between the amount of the fee and the cost of funding for public facilities projects.

The discussion in Danville comes on the heels of an April 18 meeting by the TVTC, in which the body voted to adopt a resolution approving a new Transportation Development Fee.

The Danville Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. tomorrow to vote on a resolution that would adopt the TVDF as uniformly established by the TVTC last month. The agenda is available here .

Staff also emphasized that adopting the new TVTDF rates established by the TVTC is required for local municipalities to receive funds allocated from the fees.

"'Other' land uses consist of developments that do not fall into the other five land use categories such as theaters, motel/hotels, day care facilities, and gas stations," staff said in the report for Tuesday.

The proposed lower rate for retail is aimed at promoting growth in this sector in the wake of blows it's taken throughout the pandemic, with the proposed fees proposed to be capped at a 6% increase this year and a 7% next year, and at 12% for "other" land uses.

The Town Council will consider the TVTC's recommended rate adjustments at 15% of the current maximum fee rate as long as the current strategic expenditure plan (SEP) is in place for all land uses other than retail and "other".

"As the transition continues from a pandemic to an endemic and towards a “new normal” for the business community, it is appropriate to re-visit the purpose of the Business Promotion Funds Program and to ensure that the goals and criteria established meet the needs of the business community," staff continued.

Last year, $35,000 of these funds were used for the "Keep Danville Merry and Bright" campaign and a community radio campaign aimed at fostering recovery for local businesses, with $15,000 set aside for individual grants and events.

"For this reason, it was determined that it was not feasible to administer the grant program the same way as in past years, and not until business and event activities could safely resume," staff wrote."These considerations prompted a different approach in how funds were ultimately administered."

Staff point to the impacts of the pandemic in the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year on the ability to implement the program as initially envisioned.

The funding program is aimed at measures that "1) Are deemed advantageous to a broad range of the Danville business community; 2) Are anticipated to yield the greatest level of direct and immediate results; and 3) Build collaboration among Danville businesses," according to the staff report.

"These funds are utilized to make grant funding opportunities available to the small businesses and organizations that make Danville a premier retail, dining and service destination," staff said in the report prepared for Tuesday morning.

Danville council to consider Tri-Valley transportation fee

Also: Budget study session continues in morning before regular council meeting in evening