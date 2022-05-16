News

San Ramon: Council, Planning Commission to discuss Housing Element draft update

Public hearing comes amid required 30-day review period for document through June 12

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, May 16, 2022, 5:51 pm 0
The San Ramon City Council and Planning Commission are set Tuesday to discuss plans for the city's next steps in residential development in the wake of state mandates necessitating officials at municipalities to allow for an increase in new housing aimed at contending with a statewide shortage.

Housing site inventory identified in the city's Public Review Draft of the 2023 to 2031 Housing Element. (Image courtesy of City of San Ramon)

City staff will provide a presentation on and solicit feedback from commissioners, council members, and the community on a public review draft of the city's 2023 to 2031 Housing Element, ahead of further discussions slated to resume next month.

The Housing Element is a component of the General Plan, required to be certified by local governments throughout California, and updated every eight years. Its aim is to illustrate effective planning of jurisdictions to meet existing and projected needs for housing, across all income levels, according to city staff.

Local housing assignments are determined by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process, which assigns a number of housing units by affordability level that local jurisdictions are required to include as part of their General Plans. In the Bay Area, this identification process is conducted by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, with methodology established by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG).

Under this process, 5,111 housing units were allocated to San Ramon last December, which are required to be accommodated in the upcoming Housing Element update. The update is required to be adopted by January 2023.

The next Housing Element Update, and upcoming discussions, will come on the heels of several community engagement efforts over recent months, including a number of study sessions and community workshops that kicked off last July, as well as presentations by staff to the city's commissions and committees, a dedicated webpage that was launched last September, and an interactive map and community feedback option, as well as public events scheduled through this summer.

"The workshops, study sessions, and committee meetings provided an overview of the Housing Element, RHNA, Preliminary Sites Inventory, required policy and program topics, and provided an opportunity for the community to provide feedback," the staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting said.

"The community was notified of these engagement opportunities through the City's social media, websites, push notifications, newsletters, the community reader board, and email," the staff report stated. "Additionally, Staff held stakeholder interview meetings with the property owners, housing groups, and community groups to seek input on the Housing Element Update."

The feedback garnered through these efforts was used to guide policies and programs aimed at addressing housing needs in the city, staff wrote.

The 2023 to 2031 Housing Element is part of the city's 2040 General Plan Update, which will also see an update to the Climate Action Plan.

The public review draft set for discussion is currently in a mandatory 30-day public review period through June 12. Discussions are set to resume at an upcoming public hearing on June 21.

The San Ramon City Council's joint meeting with the Planning Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday (May 17). The agenda is available here.

