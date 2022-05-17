SRVUSD to discuss path to expanded learning opportunities, universal TK

"The state rollout of these requirements creates significant challenges for our district," staff wrote. "The District is required to implement all three simultaneously beginning in 2022-23. The three directives intersect, but are also distinct and separate. The implementation guidance from the California Department of Education has been lifted and the current approved funding will not cover the full cost of the program."

Districts are also required to put forth plans, commencing in the 2023-24 school year, for how to offer full day early learning access under TK programs to all children as young as four, and how to offer an expanded learning opportunities program that allows up to nine hours of combined instruction and supervision to at least 50% of TK to sixth-grade students.

Under the new state requirements, school districts are required to expand eligibility for TK over the next several years, with the goal of ultimately making the program available to all children regardless of income by the 2025-26 school year.

"The purpose of this agenda item is to drive a deeper understanding of the three main directives of the State's legislation and our plan and challenges around implementation," San Ramon Valley Unified School District staff wrote in the report prepared for Tuesday's meeting.

* They will vote on a resolution in appreciation of Ronit Batra, the district's first student trustee, as his term comes to a close.

* Trustees will consider approving new position titles and salary ranges for some child nutrition employees, in line with new state guidelines on expanded access to school meals.

* In a closed session ahead of the public meeting, trustees will discuss appointing a new coordinator for educational services and new middle school assistant principals. They will also discuss an item on an employee discipline/dismissal/release, hold labor negotiations with the San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA), and discuss a performance evaluation of Superintendent John Malloy.

The next SRVUSD school board meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday (May 17). The agenda is available here .

SRVUSD trustees will vote on the proposed expanded learning plan for the upcoming school year at the June 7 meeting, and review the universal TK plan in more detail, following Tuesday evening's discussion.

"RAS will offer programs at all elementary campuses for grades 1-5, and at five elementary school campuses for TK/K," staff continued. "Programs for 6th grade students will be offered as well, but locations have not yet been determined."

In particular, staff noted that the district has not received enough state funding for the district to implement after school programming required under the expanded learning opportunities program, leading the district to seek an external vendor via a request for proposal process. The contract was awarded to Right at Schools "because they demonstrated the ability to meet program requirements," staff wrote.

"Each of these requirements is complex in its own right, let alone when combined," staff wrote.

State funding for the new measures is expected to be $303,201 for the rollout of universal TK, and $964,821 in an expanded learning grant funding.

SRVUSD to discuss path to expanded learning opportunities, universal TK

Trustees to consider approving plan in line with new state requirements