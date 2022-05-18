Community Briefs: Mount Diablo beacon lighting | CCCCD indoor mask mandate | 'Breaking Bad' actors in Pleasanton

CCCCD indoor mask mandate

The Contra Costa Community College District has announced a plan to continue indoor mask requirements at the district's three schools through summer classes, amidst an uptick in COVID-19 cases that has led health officials throughout the region to return to masking.

“Despite more than two years of this pandemic, this is not the time to be complacent about COVID,” Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said in a May 16 announcement. “We can’t wait to see the smiling faces of our students in the classroom, but we must do our part to minimize the spread of the Omicron variants and sub-variants by continuing to require this best practice to protect against the virus.”

The college district will continue to follow directives and protocols from Contra Costa Health Services, according to the announcement.

A decision about pandemic mitigation measures for the fall semester, such as masking, is set to be announced later in the summer.

"Course offerings will continue to be delivered in-person, hybrid, or fully online," officials said.

The community college district is continuing in its student and employee vaccine mandate, in addition to masking, and advises students, staff, and employees to stay home and get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19.

'Breaking Bad' actors in Pleasanton

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who starred together on the drama series "Breaking Bad," are scheduled to make an appearance in Pleasanton next month.

The award-winning actors will be signing bottles of their Dos Hombres brand mezcal at Gene's Fine Foods on Hopyard Road from 9-10 a.m. June 1 on a first-come, first-served basis.

"They will sign as many bottles as they humanly can while they are here. We will have a designated area outside for those waiting in line. Must be 21+ to purchase," Gene's officials said.

Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.