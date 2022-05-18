Community Briefs: Mount Diablo beacon lighting | CCCCD indoor mask mandate | 'Breaking Bad' actors in Pleasanton

Mount Diablo Beacon Lighting
The historic beacon at the summit of Mount Diablo is set to light up this Memorial Day, following the passage of a proclamation by the Danville Town Council earlier in the year.
On May 30, the beacon will be lit at sunset at 8:23 p.m. in honor of the lives lost in the United States military, in an event that includes a formal salute from a group of veterans.
The ceremony comes in the wake of a joint proclamation signed by officials including Danville council member Karen Stepper, Assembleymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, District 2 supervisor Candace Andersen, and District 11 congressional representative Mark DeSaulnier.
The Feb. 25 proclamation calls for honoring veterans by holding beacon lightings on each Memorial Day, Pearl Harbor Day, and Veterans Day from sunset to sunrise, starting this year.
CCCCD indoor mask mandate
The Contra Costa Community College District has announced a plan to continue indoor mask requirements at the district's three schools through summer classes, amidst an uptick in COVID-19 cases that has led health officials throughout the region to return to masking.
“Despite more than two years of this pandemic, this is not the time to be complacent about COVID,” Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said in a May 16 announcement. “We can’t wait to see the smiling faces of our students in the classroom, but we must do our part to minimize the spread of the Omicron variants and sub-variants by continuing to require this best practice to protect against the virus.”
The college district will continue to follow directives and protocols from Contra Costa Health Services, according to the announcement.
A decision about pandemic mitigation measures for the fall semester, such as masking, is set to be announced later in the summer.
"Course offerings will continue to be delivered in-person, hybrid, or fully online," officials said.
The community college district is continuing in its student and employee vaccine mandate, in addition to masking, and advises students, staff, and employees to stay home and get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19.
'Breaking Bad' actors in Pleasanton
Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who starred together on the drama series "Breaking Bad," are scheduled to make an appearance in Pleasanton next month.
The award-winning actors will be signing bottles of their Dos Hombres brand mezcal at Gene's Fine Foods on Hopyard Road from 9-10 a.m. June 1 on a first-come, first-served basis.
"They will sign as many bottles as they humanly can while they are here. We will have a designated area outside for those waiting in line. Must be 21+ to purchase," Gene's officials said.
Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.