Tri-Valley student wins state Spelling Bee

Rachamreddy enjoys reading, learning language patterns and word forms. Although spelling words is second nature to her, she is aware of her strengths and weaknesses.

"I study words from the online Merriam Webster dictionary every day, for at least one to three hours," Rachamreddy told the Weekly.

For the new state champion, competing is "fun" and began while she was in kindergartener. Bagging a second-place finish back then, she realized her passion for spelling competitions and worked to strengthen her prowess.

Bacciferous (an adjective defined as bearing or producing berries) was the winning word that bolstered the sixth-grader to victory in the tournament hosted by the San Joaquin Office of Education last weekend. The 12-year-old will now head to the national competition starting next weekend.

"Not only did she demonstrate courteous and positive behavior, but her sensitivity to the nuances within literature, and her passion for reading and writing were evident," Alagna added. "Her dedication to her studies is certainly recognized through this achievement."

Alagna said Rachamreddy has been a charismatic and outgoing student since the first day of class.

"Shradha is truly a talented and intelligent student, and I am beyond proud of her achievement," English teacher Jaclyn Alagna said.

As the adage goes, "it takes a village," according to Rachamreddy, and she said is grateful to her support system including her coach, parents and teachers.

"German words have always been my strength, but my weakness is Middle-English words," she said.

"We are proud of our daughter," Karunakar Rachamreddy said. "She was an avid reader from a very young age and showed interest in spelling, so we enrolled her in many local Spelling Bee competitions."

To encourage and nurture their daughter's dreams, Shradha Rachamreddy's parents used multiple resources like personal tutors, online spelling tools and provided unabridged access to Merriam Webster dictionary. They hope her success inspires other aspiring Spelling Bee enthusiasts, according to father Karunakar Rachamreddy.

"Shradha's peers helped to inspire, encourage and support her each step of the way. When we learned of her accomplishment, the whole class erupted in applause," she said.

Preparation for the championship is an annual tradition in which all students grades 1-8 participate in their classroom. As a teacher, it is rewarding to see the camaraderie and support the students share, according to Alagna.

Rachamreddy was crowned the Quarry Lane All-School Spelling Bee champion in February and moved on to win the Alameda County Spelling Bee in March to earn a spot in the state competition.

"I am looking forward to participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee during May 29 to June 4," Shradha Rachamreddy said.

Shradha Rachamreddy will be one of two students to represent California at nationals in Washington, D.C.

"We want her to be a role model during this spelling journey," he added.

Tri-Valley student wins state Spelling Bee

Quarry Lane's Rachamreddy earns spot in nationals