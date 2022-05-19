News

County DA announces murder charge in Walnut Creek man's death

After shooting, body allegedly moved from Concord to Grizzly Peak area

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Thu, May 19, 2022, 4:22 am
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a homeless man in Concord with murder for allegedly intentionally firing a handgun that killed a Walnut Creek resident.

Guadalupe Jose Robles, 29, is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of the killing of 25-year-old Shafi Kevin Qasimi, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robles was unhoused and camping near a creek near Diamond Boulevard and Willow Pass Road in Concord when the killing occurred May 5.

Robles got into an altercation with Qasimi, who went by the nickname "Active." Robles believed Qasimi used bear spray on Robles' friend earlier that day and threatened to do the same to Robles during the argument.

Qasimi walked away from Robles's campsite, prompting Robles and two others to follow him. Robles was given a small handgun -- which authorities say has not been recovered -- which he fired once, hitting Qasimi in the head and killing him.

Robles and others used a stolen vehicle to move Qasimi's body from Concord to the Grizzly Peak area of Oakland, where it was found May 12.

Robles was set for arraignment Wednesday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.

