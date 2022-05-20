News

Mirza appointed to head HR for San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Hospital fills role previously held for more than a decade by Mills

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Regional Medical Center has announced Hassan Mirza as the hospital's next chief human resources officer.

"We are excited to have Hassan join us here at San Ramon Regional Medical Center," CEO Ann Lucena said "He brings with him many years of experience and excellent knowledge in the human resources field. Hassan will be a great addition to our leadership team."

Hassan Mirza. (Photo courtesy SRRMC)

Mirza's appointment comes following his tenure as director of human resources, global compliance, and employee relations for the Bay Area for the medical device company Medtronic.

Previously, Mirza served as director of human resources and employee relations for the pharmaceutical company AbbVie, and in other human resources leadership roles throughout the state. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from California State University Hayward (now CSU East Bay), and a Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific, as well as a doctorate degree in public policy from Northeastern University, and a Masters in Business Administration from The George Washington University.

The position was previously held by Dennis Mills, who was appointed in 2007.

