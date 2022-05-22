Blues artist Chris Cain performing at Village Theatre

Danville's Village Theatre and Art Gallery is hosting longtime blues Chris Cain for an evening performance later this week.

Cain has toured for nearly three decades, and produced 14 albums during a prolific career as a guitarist and vocalist.

"Chris Cain is often known as the musician's musician," Village Theatre officials said.

Cain's first album was released in 1987, with the most recent being his 2021 release "Raisin' Cain," which was the second-most played album of the year for Living Blues Radio, hitting No. 1 in both the United States and Australia.

Blues legends such as B.B. King, Albert King and Ray Charles were among Cain's sources of inspiration, according to Village Theatre officials.