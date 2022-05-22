News

Blues artist Chris Cain performing at Village Theatre

Thursday evening show follows release of longtime musician's latest album

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Danville's Village Theatre and Art Gallery is hosting longtime blues Chris Cain for an evening performance later this week.

Chris Cain. (Image courtesy town of Danville)

Cain has toured for nearly three decades, and produced 14 albums during a prolific career as a guitarist and vocalist.

"Chris Cain is often known as the musician's musician," Village Theatre officials said.

Cain's first album was released in 1987, with the most recent being his 2021 release "Raisin' Cain," which was the second-most played album of the year for Living Blues Radio, hitting No. 1 in both the United States and Australia.

Blues legends such as B.B. King, Albert King and Ray Charles were among Cain's sources of inspiration, according to Village Theatre officials.

"His jazz-informed blues guitar playing is fiery, emotional, and always unpredictable. His vocals: gruff, lived-in, and powerful add fuel to the fire," officials said.

Cain will take to the stage at the Village Theatre at 233 Front St. in Danville at 8 p.m. on Thursday (May 26). Tickets are available online, or at the box office starting one hour before the show.

