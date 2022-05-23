News

Danville council to continue draft budget review

Third budget study session set for Tuesday morning

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, May 23, 2022, 8:43 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set for a third study session on the town's draft operating budget and capital improvement program (CIP) for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday morning.

Town of Danville logo.

The upcoming meeting comes following the introduction of the draft budget on May 10 and a second study session on May 17.

The draft budget outlines predicted expenditures and financial forecasts for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the CIP detailing planned expenses over the next five years.

In the draft budget, town staff pointed to relatively healthy and balanced finances for Danville, despite nationwide economic uncertainty.

The Danville Town Council's study session is set for Tuesday (May 24) at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman

