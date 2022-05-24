County supervisors to consider large affordable housing project

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 384-unit residential development on seven acres in unincorporated Bay Point.

Supervisors will decide whether to officially approve a master development agreement between the county and the developer, Pacific West Communities, on county-owned property, located between Highway 4, Bailey Road, East Leland and Ambrose Park.

The project would also include a county-owned library and approximately 11,558 square feet of commercial retail space, built in three phases.

The first phase would involve the county selling 3.3 acres of the property for the development of 150 residential rental units and an approximately 20,000 square-foot library as the first phase of the development, which would involve a $1,796,875 loan to the developer.

The three phases of land has been assessed at $4.6 million.