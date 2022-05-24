Crews contain 91.2-acre fire in Tassajara Valley

A fire that ignited in the vicinity of Highland Road and Camino Tassajara in Contra Costa County on Monday has been contained, according to Cal Fire at 5:54 p.m. on Twitter.

Cal Fire first sent "a robust response" to a 25-acre vegetation fire that broke out mid-Monday afternoon in the Tassajara Valley. The fire reached 91.2 acres before being contained, according to Cal Fire.

Units from San Ramon Valley Fire, Contra Costa County Fire and Alameda County Fire were all sent to the scene, along with aircraft, bulldozers and hand crews.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Crews remained at the site for several hours to ensure that it is fully extinguished.