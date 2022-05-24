'Let's go fly a kite!' Art and Wind Festival returns this weekend

After a two-year hiatus, San Ramon's free Art and Wind Festival returns to Central Park this Memorial Day weekend.

"The city of San Ramon is excited to have the Art & Wind Festival back with you in 2022," recreation supervisor Adam Chow said. "The last time the festival was held was in 2019 and the community is very excited to have the event return in its entirety. This year will feature an expanded layout taking over all of San Ramon's Central Park."

"In addition to the spectacular kite flying demonstrations, there will be a schedule packed full of entertainment for the whole family including live music, puppet shows, and a large kids zone," Chow added. "Let's go fly a kite!"

Three entertainment stages will feature local performance troupes, martial artists and musical acts. Among the scheduled musicians are steel drummers Pan Exstasy, R&B artists East Bay Mudd, Americana group Pacific Standard, big banders Lady K and The Kings of Swing, pop performers Mercy and the Heartbeats and party band The Freshmakers.

The event also includes a kite making workshop, face painting, craft stations, professional skateboard and scooter demonstrations, a tethered balloon demonstration and a helicopter landing on Sunday. Additionally, the San Ramon Police Department and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District will demonstrate the "jaws of life," hands-only CPR and K-9 search and rescue throughout the weekend.