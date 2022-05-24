News

'Let's go fly a kite!' Art and Wind Festival returns this weekend

San Ramon showcase back after two-year hiatus

by Melissa McKenzie / Danville San Ramon

The free Art and Wind Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 29-30 at San Ramon's Central Park, 12501 Alcosta Blvd. (Contributed photo)

After a two-year hiatus, San Ramon's free Art and Wind Festival returns to Central Park this Memorial Day weekend.

"The city of San Ramon is excited to have the Art & Wind Festival back with you in 2022," recreation supervisor Adam Chow said. "The last time the festival was held was in 2019 and the community is very excited to have the event return in its entirety. This year will feature an expanded layout taking over all of San Ramon's Central Park."

Three entertainment stages will feature local performance troupes, martial artists and musical acts. (Contributed photo)

"In addition to the spectacular kite flying demonstrations, there will be a schedule packed full of entertainment for the whole family including live music, puppet shows, and a large kids zone," Chow added. "Let's go fly a kite!"

Three entertainment stages will feature local performance troupes, martial artists and musical acts. Among the scheduled musicians are steel drummers Pan Exstasy, R&B artists East Bay Mudd, Americana group Pacific Standard, big banders Lady K and The Kings of Swing, pop performers Mercy and the Heartbeats and party band The Freshmakers.

The event also includes a kite making workshop, face painting, craft stations, professional skateboard and scooter demonstrations, a tethered balloon demonstration and a helicopter landing on Sunday. Additionally, the San Ramon Police Department and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District will demonstrate the "jaws of life," hands-only CPR and K-9 search and rescue throughout the weekend.

While not enjoying the music, participating in the activities or taking in any of the weekend's demonstrations, visitors can peruse and purchase the paintings, photography, jewelry, clothing, pottery and toys of more than 100 artists, including Ruth Miller, who created this year's festival artwork.

The event also includes a kite making workshop, face painting, craft stations, professional skateboard and scooter demonstrations, a tethered balloon demonstration and a helicopter landing on Sunday. (Contributed photo)

Miller, whose work will be on display at the Lindsay Dirkx Brown Gallery inside the San Ramon Community Center, will also host a festival poster signing and meet and greet on Sunday.

For those interested in paying their respects to fallen soldiers, a Memorial Day program takes place on Monday at San Ramon's Memorial Park, 5001 Bollinger Canyon Road at 9:30 a.m. The program includes patriotic music, speeches, poetry, a moment of silence and placing of flags.

The free Art and Wind Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at San Ramon's Central Park, 12501 Alcosta Blvd. Vendors will be onsite with food and beverages for purchase, and guests are encouraged to go green by riding their bikes to the event and taking advantage of Sports Basement's free valet bike parking.

For more information visit, www.artandwind.com.

In addition to kite flying demonstrations, there will be a schedule full of entertainment for the whole family. (Contributed photo)

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.