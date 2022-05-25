Community Briefs: 'Town Talks' on transportation | Sustainability Awards nominations | Open Space Advisory Committee seats

'Town Talks' on transportation

Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to discuss the future of transportation in Danville, including new and future plans and technology, in the "Town Talks" series next week.

The conversation will provide insight on how town officials plan for safe transportation in the area, with Arnerich being joined by Danville transportation manager Andrew Dillard, as well as TRAFFIX administrative coordinator Kellie Fahey and Timothy Haile, executive director of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority.

Town officials are inviting community members to join the discussion by submitting questions via email or on Zoom via the chat features.

The monthly event is set for June 3 at 9 a.m. Registration is available here. A recording of the upcoming talk will be available, along with past talks, here.