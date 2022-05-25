Community Briefs: 'Town Talks' on transportation | Sustainability Awards nominations | Open Space Advisory Committee seats

'Town Talks' on transportation
Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to discuss the future of transportation in Danville, including new and future plans and technology, in the "Town Talks" series next week.
The conversation will provide insight on how town officials plan for safe transportation in the area, with Arnerich being joined by Danville transportation manager Andrew Dillard, as well as TRAFFIX administrative coordinator Kellie Fahey and Timothy Haile, executive director of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority.
Town officials are inviting community members to join the discussion by submitting questions via email or on Zoom via the chat features.
The monthly event is set for June 3 at 9 a.m. Registration is available here. A recording of the upcoming talk will be available, along with past talks, here.
Sustainability Awards
Sustainable Contra Costa is seeking nominations for its 14th annual Sustainability Awards.
Nominations are open through July 1 for individuals, nonprofits, government programs, schools, and businesses, with winners slated to be announced at the organization's annual awards ceremony on Sept. 22.
More details, as well as nomination forms, are available here.
Open Space Advisory Committee applications
The city of San Ramon is seeking applicants for its Open Space Advisory Committee, which serves an advisory role to the City Council on how to prioritize sensitive environmental areas, and looks for means of preserving open spaces in the city.
Members serve a two-year term, with meetings at 8:30 a.m. on the second Monday of each month.
Applications are available through June 10 at 5 p.m. More information is available here.
