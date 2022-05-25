News

County launching four 'test to treat' sites to increase access to COVID medication

People who test positive can consult with physician, receive antiviral prescription

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, May 25, 2022, 5:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County is opening four COVID-19 testing sites this week that will also make prescription medication available for those who test positive, the county said Wednesday.

The 'test to treat' sites in Antioch, Brentwood, San Pablo and Pleasant Hill are located at testing sites operated by OptumServe Federal Health Services and had only offered COVID testing services until this week.

People who test positive at one of the four locations will consult with a physician who, if they determine it is medically necessary, will prescribe antiviral medication like Paxlovid or Molnupiravir that can reduce the chance of becoming seriously ill.

Both medications must be taken within five days of the start of symptoms to be effective and are available to everyone age 12 and up regardless of vaccination status.

"These additional test to treat locations, most of which are in areas hardest hit by the pandemic, will provide a big boost to our efforts to eliminate preventable deaths from COVID in Contra Costa County," county Health Director Anna Roth said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The county has three other test to treat locations in Walnut Creek and San Ramon, but all three are located at CVS pharmacies.

Last week, state officials said they plan to work with OptumServe to launch nearly 150 test and treat sites across the state.

"Supplies of these drugs are plentiful right now," said Dr. Sofe Mekuria, the county's deputy health officer. "That's why we have been encouraging doctors to more liberally prescribe these medications, which are incredibly effective tools in our fight against severe disease from COVID."

Information about COVID testing, vaccination and treatments in Contra Costa County can be found at coronavirus.cchealth.org

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County launching four 'test to treat' sites to increase access to COVID medication

People who test positive can consult with physician, receive antiviral prescription

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, May 25, 2022, 5:25 pm

Contra Costa County is opening four COVID-19 testing sites this week that will also make prescription medication available for those who test positive, the county said Wednesday.

The 'test to treat' sites in Antioch, Brentwood, San Pablo and Pleasant Hill are located at testing sites operated by OptumServe Federal Health Services and had only offered COVID testing services until this week.

People who test positive at one of the four locations will consult with a physician who, if they determine it is medically necessary, will prescribe antiviral medication like Paxlovid or Molnupiravir that can reduce the chance of becoming seriously ill.

Both medications must be taken within five days of the start of symptoms to be effective and are available to everyone age 12 and up regardless of vaccination status.

"These additional test to treat locations, most of which are in areas hardest hit by the pandemic, will provide a big boost to our efforts to eliminate preventable deaths from COVID in Contra Costa County," county Health Director Anna Roth said.

The county has three other test to treat locations in Walnut Creek and San Ramon, but all three are located at CVS pharmacies.

Last week, state officials said they plan to work with OptumServe to launch nearly 150 test and treat sites across the state.

"Supplies of these drugs are plentiful right now," said Dr. Sofe Mekuria, the county's deputy health officer. "That's why we have been encouraging doctors to more liberally prescribe these medications, which are incredibly effective tools in our fight against severe disease from COVID."

Information about COVID testing, vaccination and treatments in Contra Costa County can be found at coronavirus.cchealth.org

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.