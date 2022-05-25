Diablo Valley College lauded for equity in recent awards

Two of the Contra Costa Community College District's three schools -- Diablo Valley College and Contra Costa College -- are among the recent recipients of recognition from a statewide organization aimed at promoting equity for college students.

The two colleges were amongst the 40 in the state, out of the California Community Colleges' 112 campuses, to be recognized by the Campaign for College Opportunity in its first-ever Excellence in Placement Awards.

The campaign's inaugural awards were aimed at recognizing colleges for "championing student success by implementing equitable course placement practices that give community college students the opportunity to take college-level courses with the support they need to successfully complete them as outlined in AB 705," according to an announcement from the district last week.

Under AB 705, which went into effect at the start of 2018, community colleges throughout the state are required to "maximize the probability" of students completing transfer-level coursework in English and math within a one-year timeframe. To facilitate this, community colleges are required to take into account students' high school level work in these subjects in their placements into college level courses.

"CCC and DVC were among the 40 California community colleges who were recognized for championing student success by implementing equitable course placement practices that give community college students the opportunity to take college-level courses with the support they need to successfully complete them as outlined in AB 705," the district's announcement continued. "This work is transforming the college experience for students, particularly thousands of Black and Latinx students, as they successfully navigate their pathway toward a college degree."