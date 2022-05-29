News

Man arrested after shooting in downtown Danville

Police: Bullets fired into ground, across street after fight; no victims located

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

A young man from Concord with an outstanding burglary warrant was taken into custody in Danville after police allege he fired a gun following a fight in the heart of downtown early Sunday morning.

Jacob Filipo, 20, was booked into the county jail on suspicion of multiple firearm charges, as well as in connection with a separate warrant alleging eight counts of both burglary and conspiracy, according to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields.

The situation unfolded around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, when Danville police received a call reporting shots fired in front of Kick N' Mule Bar & Kitchen on Hartz Avenue. Officers investigated the case and determined Filipo was the suspect who "fired a gun into the ground and across the street in the direction of parked vehicles and closed businesses after a fight had taken place," Shields said.

Police did not locate any gunshot victims related to the incident, according to the chief.

Filipo was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, carrying a concealed firearm, possessing a loaded firearm and resisting arrest, according to Shields. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on those charges, in addition to an unrelated 16-count outstanding warrant. His bail has been set at $395,000.

