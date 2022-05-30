County supervisors approve 384-unit housing development

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal for a 384-unit residential development on 7 acres in unincorporated Bay Point last Tuesday.

Supervisors signed off on a master development agreement between the county and the developer, Pacific West Communities, on county-owned property, located between Highway 4, Bailey Road, East Leland and Ambrose Park.

Almost all the units will qualify as either extremely low income with 38 units at 30% of area median income, very low with 38 units at 50%, or low with 230 units at 60% area median income and 74 units at 80%.

The project would also include a county-owned library and approximately 11,558 square feet of commercial retail space, built in three phases.

"I know it's been a long time in the making, but the community awaits it," said Supervisor Federal Glover, in whose District 5 the development will be built. "Once again, I think the strong tie to the library will be very important to the community."