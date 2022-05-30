Election preview: Two seats up for grabs on Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors

Two members of the Concord City Council -- Edi Birson and Carlyn Obringer -- are running, as is Pleasant Hill Councilmember Ken Carlson. BART Board Director Debora Allen threw her hat in, as did Roxane Carrillo Garza, who served as public health program manager for Contra Costa Health Services.

Her seat, which includes parts of Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Concord and Clayton, seems to be very popular. Five local officials want the job, all of them well-credentialed and known in county circles.

Contra Costa County District 4 Supervisor Karen Mitchoff -- also the chairperson of the board this year -- is retiring at the end of the year, leaving some big shoes to fill.

Voters in parts of Contra Costa County will help decide two positions on the Board of Supervisors at the polls this June, although a runoff election this fall is highly likely in the District 4 race with five candidates on the ballot. Both seats are outside of the San Ramon Valley.

Carlson, whose grandfather James Moriarity was a county supervisor, was a Concord police officer for 29 years, doing everything from patrolling to working on the county's forensic mental health team. Carlson has served as mayor and was Pleasant Hill's first openly gay council member. He says he'll focus on public safety, the housing crisis, economic recovery and fighting climate change.

Allen, who was elected to the BART board in 2016, says on her campaign site she's a "common-sense, no-nonsense candidate with a reputation for challenging the status quo" and a "fiscal hawk." She has more than 30 years of experience in construction and real estate management, which she says will help her when it comes to job creation and tackling the housing crisis.

Obringer was elected to the Concord City Council in 2016 and served as mayor in 2019. She says, if elected, she wants to form an emergency task force of public health and safety to help people with mental health and addiction. She wats to work with local churches to find more housing for the homeless, champion the Northern Waterfront Economic Development Initiative, meant to create 18,000 local jobs by 2035, and provide strong financial leadership.

Birson, elected in 2012, served as Concord's mayor in 2018. He has experience running a small business and says he wants to be tough on crime. Other issues on which he wants to focus include homelessness, affordable housing, mental health, and environmental issues.

Garza currently serves as senior policy director of a nonprofit, leading campaigns focused on health, economic justice, education equity and neighborhood improvements. She says her priorities will be protecting residents from COVID-19, improving how the county responds to mental health crises, and fiscal transparency.

Barnett said during a Contra Costa TV election forum, hosted by Bob Butler of KCBS radio and posted on YouTube on April 28, that education, affordable housing, and better business development are his priorities.

He's also been a vocal critic of the pandemic mask mandates, something that Gioia has supported while on the board.

The Richmond resident and math teacher at Antioch's Dallas Ranch Middle School has long been a critic of Gioia's, to the point of encouraging followers on social media to show up at Gioia's campaign events and "raise hell."

John Gioia is a fixture in West Contra Costa County. The District 1 supervisor has had the job since he was first elected in 1998 and won't be easy to unseat. Which doesn't mean Hulan Barnett won't try.

Election Day is June 7. Registered voters began receiving a vote-by-mail ballot in the second week in May. As of May 23, new voters need to register and vote in person at one of the early voting sites or on Election Day at a polling site.

He asked, "As we come out of the pandemic, how are we bringing up communities most impacted, which were generally communities of color and low-income communities?"

Gioia pointed out during his tenure, the county did massive outreach to communities with low vaccination rates, expanded access to health services, and started the Contra Costa County of Racial Equity and Social Justice. He said health and equity are the biggest issues moving forward.

"The overwhelming majority of people who are homeless have mental health or substance abuse issues. They need help. They need our support," he said.

"It's all about being aggressive (and) vigilant, to get those opportunities and spend money to train workers," Gioia said.

Gioia said at the same forum he's proud of his record, as at least two county oil refineries convert to producing clean fuels, and a Richmond factory converts to producing clean hydrogen.

He acknowledged homelessness is a problem, but said "the unhoused population, I don't know a solution to that that right now. That's one where we'd definitely have to brainstorm."

Barnett said he'd work with local real estate professionals to bring more affordable housing to unincorporated areas like North Richmond. He said the area's biggest challenges are lack of services and lack of revenue. He also said he'd like to institute a red-light camera program, similar to Fremont's, to reduce traffic accidents.

Election preview: Two seats up for grabs on Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors

Five competing for District 4 with Mitchoff out; District 1 incumbent Gioia faces one challenger