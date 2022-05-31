Pleasanton Preps: Foothill baseball earns berth in CIF State NorCal Playoffs

Live to fight another day is the mantra for all sports teams, and the Foothill boys' baseball team is doing just that.
The Falcons won the East Bay Athletic League title, beating De La Salle in the EBAL playoffs, grabbed the top seed for the North Coast Section D-I playoffs and then advanced to host the championship game on May 27.
There the Falcons ran into the Spartans for the third time this season, this time falling 9-6 in nine innings. More on the game in a bit, but by virtue of reaching the NCS finals, the Falcons got a spot in the CIF State NorCal Playoffs.
On top of that, due to their successful 25-5 record, the Falcons were awarded the No. 4 seed and the right to host a first-round game with No. 5 seed Palo Alto this Tuesday.
De La Salle earned the No. 1 seed and plays host to No. 8 Del Campo, also on Tuesday. Should both the Falcons and the Spartans win that game, the two teams will meet for a fourth time this season on Thursday in the semifinals.
In many ways it seems so logical for the teams to meet yet again as they really are very equal in talent this season.
The first time they played, De La Salle got the best of Foothill, winning 4-0 at Foothill. Game 2 came in the EBAL playoffs, this time at De La Salle, and it was the Falcons that won the title 4-1.
The last meeting, just this past Friday, saw the Falcons jump out 4-0 after three innings. De La Salle got three in the fourth, but Foothill countered with one in the bottom half of the inning to lead 5-3.
Each team added single runs in the sixth, sending Foothill within three outs of the NCS title, leading 6-4. The Spartans got two in the top half to tie it up, and after Foothill was blanked in the seventh, the game went to extra innings.
De La Salle broke through with three in the top of the ninth, and then kept Foothill from scoring in the bottom half to earn the 9-6 win.
Lost in the overall excitement were three controversial balk calls on Foothill pitchers that turned the tide for De La Salle twice in the game.
The three balks -- which on video certainly didn't appear to be balks -- doubled the Foothill total from the previous 29 games.
Amador boys' volleyball
The Dons' sensational season came to an end with a loss to the eventual CIF State NorCal champ Woodcreek (Roseville) in the semifinals 25-12, 25-22, 25-16.
Amador Valley started the week with a quarterfinal victory over Vista del Lago (Folsom), posting a 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 win.
The Dons were led by Nate Clinton (16 kills, 10 digs), Tyler Homes (10 kills), Colin Bowers (18 assists, 15 service points), Bryce Nohava (27 assists) and Sean Vahey who slammed the door on Vista with a game-clinching kill.
The team finished 28-8 overall, and 16-2 in EBAL play, winning the title under coach Erin McFall and assistant coach Ross Yu.
The Dons also posted a 3.59 GPA, tied for the top team GPA in NCS.
Foothill track and field
The Falcons sent eight athletes to the CIF State Track Meet on May 27-28 at Buchanan High in Clovis.
Torre Anderson finished in 13th place in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 11.5 inches. The 4x100 relay of Emma Lin, Torre Anderson, Marina Garcia and Makenna Meyers-McNerney, finished in 15th place with a time of 48.73.
The 4x400 relay of Kayla Galvez, Sabrina Nelson, Samantha Lim and Claire Van Horn with a time of 4:04.85 finished in 21st place.
To qualify for state, these athletes had to advance through three very competitive rounds of qualifying: EBAL, then Tri-Valley NCS and then the Meet of Champions, where they had to finish in the top three.
Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.