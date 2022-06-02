News

Bay Area air district confirms interim executive officer

Landers to lead agency for next nine months

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 2, 2022, 9:50 pm 0
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District's board of directors on May 18 voted to confirm an interim executive officer who will serve in the role for nine months while the board searches for a permanent head of the agency.

Sharon Landers was set to begin as the interim executive officer on Monday following the retirement of Jack Broadbent, who had been executive officer since 2004 at the air district, which regulates air quality in the nine-county Bay Area.

Landers' most recent public sector job was as the city manager for Carson in Southern California. She stepped down from the post in March after nearly three years there.

The air district said in a press release that Landers "has extensive experience in government operations including transportation, sustainability and social equity as well as a background in public sector law."

