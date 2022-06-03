Danville: Pedestrian fatally struck in Camino Tassajara intersection

A Danville woman died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in an intersection on Camino Tassajara on Thursday evening, according to town police.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Joyce Huang, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner's Division.

The circumstances of the collision, as well as the ultimate cause, remain under investigation, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields told DanvilleSanRamon. Huang's death is the first traffic fatality in the town limits since November 2020.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. Thursday to report a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road, according to Shields. The largely residential area is on the east side of Danville, roughly between Sycamore Valley Park and Blackhawk Plaza on Camino Tassajara.

The pedestrian -- later identified as Huang -- was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Shields.