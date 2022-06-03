Danville: Pedestrian fatally struck in Camino Tassajara intersection

A Danville woman died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle in an intersection on Camino Tassajara on Thursday evening, according to town police.
The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Joyce Huang, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner's Division.
The circumstances of the collision, as well as the ultimate cause, remain under investigation, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields told DanvilleSanRamon. Huang's death is the first traffic fatality in the town limits since November 2020.
The call came in just after 8 p.m. Thursday to report a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road, according to Shields. The largely residential area is on the east side of Danville, roughly between Sycamore Valley Park and Blackhawk Plaza on Camino Tassajara.
The pedestrian -- later identified as Huang -- was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Shields.
The driver, whose name has not been revealed, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Shields said.
The police chief declined to release additional information at this time about the basic mechanics of the crash, including what direction the vehicle and pedestrian were traveling, who had the right-of-way and whether the crosswalk was involved. "Some of those are known, some are under investigation and some may not be known," he said.
Shields said he did not want to put out partial details and instead wait until all of those elements are confirmed to avoid "presumptions as to what happened" by the public. He added that some of those circumstances could be shared publicly in the short-term.
Camino Tassajara was closed at Wood Ranch Road for approximately six hours for the investigation, reopening around 2:15 a.m. Friday, police said.
