San Ramon: Planning Commission to review Trumark Townhomes proposal

San Ramon planning commissioners are set for a public hearing on a proposed 61-unit townhouse development at their next regular meeting this Tuesday, in which they and members of the public will offer feedback to city staff and applicant Trumark Homes.

The development plan application for the proposed Trumark Townhomes complex on 4.4 acres at 2481 Deerwood Drive includes a request for a General Plan amendment as well as a request to rezone the area, currently approved for office use, to residential and open space use.

The area surrounding the property includes a single-family home across Deerwood Drive, an apartment complex and townhomes to the west and east respectively, and an open space in which Bollinger Creek runs through behind the parcel.

The public hearing on the proposed development will be the first of at least three required by state law, with no vote on the proposal until the required hearings are completed.

The proposed development would be composed of 10 three-story buildings and an entrance on Deerwood Drive, with the unbuildable slope the property contains being redesignated as open space.