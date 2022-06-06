San Ramon: Planning Commission to review Trumark Townhomes proposal

San Ramon planning commissioners are set for a public hearing on a proposed 61-unit townhouse development at their next regular meeting this Tuesday, in which they and members of the public will offer feedback to city staff and applicant Trumark Homes.
The development plan application for the proposed Trumark Townhomes complex on 4.4 acres at 2481 Deerwood Drive includes a request for a General Plan amendment as well as a request to rezone the area, currently approved for office use, to residential and open space use.
The area surrounding the property includes a single-family home across Deerwood Drive, an apartment complex and townhomes to the west and east respectively, and an open space in which Bollinger Creek runs through behind the parcel.
The public hearing on the proposed development will be the first of at least three required by state law, with no vote on the proposal until the required hearings are completed.
The proposed development would be composed of 10 three-story buildings and an entrance on Deerwood Drive, with the unbuildable slope the property contains being redesignated as open space.
Commissioners approved a 51,000-square-foot, two-story office building at the site in 1985. More than 30 years later, the commission considered a 19-unit single-family residential development, with the applicant declining to pursue the project after receiving comments. Last year, commissioners reviewed an application for a townhome project similar to Trumark Townhomes in its current planning phase.
"The Planning Commission was generally supportive of the potential project given the residential context, proposed density, and the current use of the property as office," staff said in the report prepared for Tuesday's meeting.
The report describes the architecture for the proposed development as "Craftsman, with some Mediterranean elements," with units set to range between 1,420 to 1,987 square feet each with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Some units would include an additional half-bath, with larger units also including a den.
Nine of the 61 units are proposed to be below-market rate, and dispersed equally throughout the property.
The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (June 7). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* Commissioners will hold a study session on a development plan concept review for the property at 2233 San Ramon Valley Blvd., which currently houses Morgan's Masonry. The proposed new project would be designated as entirely affordable housing, with 162 rental apartment units -- two manager units and 160 workforce units -- within four- and five-story buildings.
