SRVUSD to discuss universal pre-kindergarten

As it stands, TK is open to students who turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2. A new law, however, expands eligibility by two months each year until 2025, which is when the program is set to be open to all 4-year-olds. In addition, the new state legislation will require a 12 to one student to staff ratio in the upcoming school year, with that ratio potentially shifting to consist of more staff and fewer students, depending on state funding.

The district is expecting a total of $303,201 in state funding for the expansion of TK and implementation of universal pre-K.

"As a district, our plan involved collaboration from multiple departments including Educational Services, Facilities, Human Resources, Enrollment, Special Education, and Business," district staff said in the report prepared for Tuesday's meeting. "We also sought input from our current TK teacher, union partners, and numerous community partners and stakeholders."

State funding for the 2021-22 academic year included a grant for establishing universal pre-kindergarten throughout school districts, aimed at supporting incremental expansions of the program that are meant to culminate in a full school day being offered to all eligible students the year before they start kindergarten.

Trustees at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to talk Tuesday about the ongoing implementation of expanded transitional kindergarten in the district, and plans to make a pre-kindergarten program available to all eligible students in the district within the next three years.

* The board will hold public hearings on the 2022 to 2023 district budget, as well as the proposed 2022-23 Local Control and Accountability Plan, and the district's Special Education Local Plan Area.

* In a closed session ahead of the public meeting, district officials will discuss an undisclosed public employee discipline/dismissal/release, as well as appointments of a supervisor of custodial operations, and assistant principal at a high school. They will also discuss the performance evaluation for Superintendent John Malloy, as well as labor negotiations with the San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA)

The SRVUSD Board of Trustees is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (June 7). The agenda is available here .

"The expansion of TK is part of the implementation of Universal Pre-Kindergarten which is an exciting opportunity to give our youngest learners a solid foundation," the staff report said.

Staff plan to add a classified paraeducator to each TK classroom to help meet the required 12 to one ratio from the state, with 26 additional paraeducators anticipated to be needed by next year, and an additional 61 by 2025.

Given the enrollment growth and classroom ratios required by the state, the district also anticipates needing 61 additional TK teachers by 2025. As part of the state's new regulations, TK teachers assigned after 2015 are required to complete early childhood education units, have comparable work experience, or a child development permit by August 2023.

According to projections from staff, the current enrollment of 322 students is set to grow to 1,222 students by the 2025 to 2026 school year, with classroom needs set to increase from 19 to 61 by that point.

SRVUSD to discuss universal pre-kindergarten

Aims expand opportunities to all 4-year-olds by 2025