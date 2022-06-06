Walnut Creek council to consider senior housing and care facility in Shadelands

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will tackle a plan to build 254 units of senior housing and a 136-bed residential care facility on 9.49 acres in Shadelands business park.

Hall Equities Group will develop the Oakmont of Shadelands Senior Housing and Residential Care Facility at the former Joint Genome Institute site at 2800 Mitchell Drive. The site and its five one-story buildings, which would be demolished, was originally built by Dow Chemical in the 1960s and has been vacant since 2019.

Approving the project requires the city to amend its general plan to change the site's zoning from business park to mixed use residential.

The plan also calls for permits to remove 105 trees -- six of which are considered highly protected -- and divide the land into two parcels.

The facility would be located near the northwest border of Shadelands, adjacent to the Animal Rescue Foundation, the Springfield Montessori School and Shadelands Self-Storage. The site is separated from the Contra Costa Canal by an access driveway belonging to 1925 Oak Grove Road.