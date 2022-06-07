Danville council to vote on next year's budget

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving resolutions that would solidify the town's operating budget, capital improvement program and other financial matters at its next regular meeting on Wednesday.
The resolutions are coming to the table after councilmembers held a total of three study sessions on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year and related items last month. Reports prepared for these sessions included projections of the town's finances for the coming years, which bode well for Danville despite economic uncertainty caused by a variety of factors throughout the country and globe.
"All planned services address the Town's highest priorities," said the staff report from Town Manager Joe Calabrigo, finance director Lani Ha and city engineer Steven Jones. "The budget is balanced, prudent reserves continue to be maintained, and ten-year forecasts show that Danville is holding to a course that is fiscally sustainable."
Danville is forecast to see more than $46 million in revenue over the upcoming fiscal year, with total recommended operating expenditures projected at less than $37 million. For capital improvement projects, a total of more than $18 million in appropriated funds are recommended.
Despite economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors in recent years, staff point to the mix of businesses in Danville as a buffer against economic slowdown being seen in the wider economy. Staff also point to growth in local e-commerce, along with economic recovery in retail and restaurant sectors.
The town's largest source of revenue continues to be property taxes, followed by sales tax, franchise fees, and recreation fees.
Priorities for the town's expenditures in the next fiscal year include economic development aimed at supporting local businesses, a continued partnership with the Danville Police Department, the Town Green and Downtown master plans, mental health, transportation, and an "age-friendly roadmap."
The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (June 8), rescheduled from the normal Tuesday due to the primary election. The agenda is available here.
In other business
* The council will consider a resolution that would see their compensation increase from $1,147 per month to $1,261 per month. The current compensation rate has been in effect since December 2020, with any proposed increase set to be effective this December, following the November election.
* The council will consider a resolution that would renew residential parking provisions in the western portion of the town, in the area surrounding San Ramon Valley High School.
The move comes following the initial approval of a resolution in 2016 that mandated a parking permit for residents in the area during school hours, which ran through 2019, followed by a two-year renewal through 2021 and a one-year renewal through this month.
As part of their discussions on a future renewal of the program, the council will hear a report from staff on the effectiveness of the program to date.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.