Danville council to vote on next year's budget

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving resolutions that would solidify the town's operating budget, capital improvement program and other financial matters at its next regular meeting on Wednesday.

The resolutions are coming to the table after councilmembers held a total of three study sessions on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year and related items last month. Reports prepared for these sessions included projections of the town's finances for the coming years, which bode well for Danville despite economic uncertainty caused by a variety of factors throughout the country and globe.

"All planned services address the Town's highest priorities," said the staff report from Town Manager Joe Calabrigo, finance director Lani Ha and city engineer Steven Jones. "The budget is balanced, prudent reserves continue to be maintained, and ten-year forecasts show that Danville is holding to a course that is fiscally sustainable."

Danville is forecast to see more than $46 million in revenue over the upcoming fiscal year, with total recommended operating expenditures projected at less than $37 million. For capital improvement projects, a total of more than $18 million in appropriated funds are recommended.

Despite economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors in recent years, staff point to the mix of businesses in Danville as a buffer against economic slowdown being seen in the wider economy. Staff also point to growth in local e-commerce, along with economic recovery in retail and restaurant sectors.