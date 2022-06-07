News

Danville council to vote on next year's budget

Pay raises for council members, residential parking program near SRVHS also on tap

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 10:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving resolutions that would solidify the town's operating budget, capital improvement program and other financial matters at its next regular meeting on Wednesday.

Town of Danville logo.

The resolutions are coming to the table after councilmembers held a total of three study sessions on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year and related items last month. Reports prepared for these sessions included projections of the town's finances for the coming years, which bode well for Danville despite economic uncertainty caused by a variety of factors throughout the country and globe.

"All planned services address the Town's highest priorities," said the staff report from Town Manager Joe Calabrigo, finance director Lani Ha and city engineer Steven Jones. "The budget is balanced, prudent reserves continue to be maintained, and ten-year forecasts show that Danville is holding to a course that is fiscally sustainable."

Danville is forecast to see more than $46 million in revenue over the upcoming fiscal year, with total recommended operating expenditures projected at less than $37 million. For capital improvement projects, a total of more than $18 million in appropriated funds are recommended.

Despite economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors in recent years, staff point to the mix of businesses in Danville as a buffer against economic slowdown being seen in the wider economy. Staff also point to growth in local e-commerce, along with economic recovery in retail and restaurant sectors.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The town's largest source of revenue continues to be property taxes, followed by sales tax, franchise fees, and recreation fees.

Priorities for the town's expenditures in the next fiscal year include economic development aimed at supporting local businesses, a continued partnership with the Danville Police Department, the Town Green and Downtown master plans, mental health, transportation, and an "age-friendly roadmap."

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (June 8), rescheduled from the normal Tuesday due to the primary election. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The council will consider a resolution that would see their compensation increase from $1,147 per month to $1,261 per month. The current compensation rate has been in effect since December 2020, with any proposed increase set to be effective this December, following the November election.

* The council will consider a resolution that would renew residential parking provisions in the western portion of the town, in the area surrounding San Ramon Valley High School.

The move comes following the initial approval of a resolution in 2016 that mandated a parking permit for residents in the area during school hours, which ran through 2019, followed by a two-year renewal through 2021 and a one-year renewal through this month.

As part of their discussions on a future renewal of the program, the council will hear a report from staff on the effectiveness of the program to date.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville council to vote on next year's budget

Pay raises for council members, residential parking program near SRVHS also on tap

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 10:37 pm

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving resolutions that would solidify the town's operating budget, capital improvement program and other financial matters at its next regular meeting on Wednesday.

The resolutions are coming to the table after councilmembers held a total of three study sessions on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year and related items last month. Reports prepared for these sessions included projections of the town's finances for the coming years, which bode well for Danville despite economic uncertainty caused by a variety of factors throughout the country and globe.

"All planned services address the Town's highest priorities," said the staff report from Town Manager Joe Calabrigo, finance director Lani Ha and city engineer Steven Jones. "The budget is balanced, prudent reserves continue to be maintained, and ten-year forecasts show that Danville is holding to a course that is fiscally sustainable."

Danville is forecast to see more than $46 million in revenue over the upcoming fiscal year, with total recommended operating expenditures projected at less than $37 million. For capital improvement projects, a total of more than $18 million in appropriated funds are recommended.

Despite economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors in recent years, staff point to the mix of businesses in Danville as a buffer against economic slowdown being seen in the wider economy. Staff also point to growth in local e-commerce, along with economic recovery in retail and restaurant sectors.

The town's largest source of revenue continues to be property taxes, followed by sales tax, franchise fees, and recreation fees.

Priorities for the town's expenditures in the next fiscal year include economic development aimed at supporting local businesses, a continued partnership with the Danville Police Department, the Town Green and Downtown master plans, mental health, transportation, and an "age-friendly roadmap."

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (June 8), rescheduled from the normal Tuesday due to the primary election. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The council will consider a resolution that would see their compensation increase from $1,147 per month to $1,261 per month. The current compensation rate has been in effect since December 2020, with any proposed increase set to be effective this December, following the November election.

* The council will consider a resolution that would renew residential parking provisions in the western portion of the town, in the area surrounding San Ramon Valley High School.

The move comes following the initial approval of a resolution in 2016 that mandated a parking permit for residents in the area during school hours, which ran through 2019, followed by a two-year renewal through 2021 and a one-year renewal through this month.

As part of their discussions on a future renewal of the program, the council will hear a report from staff on the effectiveness of the program to date.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.