Pleasanton RADD back in competition

Pleasanton RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled) Roadrunner athletes returned to competition last month at the Special Olympics regional track-and-field competition at Amador Valley High School.

The event, which marked the first regionals in more than three years, drew 11 Northern California teams and close to 400 athletes to Pleasanton on May 14, according to RADD coach Kay King.

"Needless to say the energy and excitement was felt by everyone: spectators, volunteers and especially the athletes," King told the Weekly. "RADD had 15 athletes, each who competed in three different events and all came away with medals ... some with three golds and almost all with personal bests."

Participating RADD athletes included Victor Almeida, Camellia Pinhero, Ryan Butterly, Jennifer Thomas, Marshall Fulk, Tim Vergara, Stephanie Brock, Greg Neves, Mihir Chandran, Patrick Kirbach, Scott Tessler, Joshua Layman, Jake Elfin, Vlad Gorokhov and Evan Rutter.

After the regionals, the Roadrunners continue to practice ahead of the Summer Games from June 24-26 at Santa Clara University.