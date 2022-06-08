Election Night: Contra Costa County DA, sheriff appear to fend off challengers in primary

Kristin Connelly and Vicki Gordon were set to be the top two candidates amid the four county clerk-recorder candidates as of Election Night. The two other candidates, Devin Murphy and Nick Spinner, were neck and neck at 20.59% and 20.58%, respectively.

County Assessor Gus Kramer is also poised to serve another term amidst a challenge from Floy Andrews, with the incumbent at 57.57% of the vote and the newcomer at 42.43%. Kramer has been in the position since 1995, and had gone unchallenged until this year, with the exception of 2010.

Becton's lead had shrunk by roughly 2% by the end of the night, while Livingston's grew by roughly 1.5%, as results updates were released by the Contra Costa County Elections Divisions over the course of Tuesday evening after the polls closed.

As of initial results at the end of Election Night, Becton was at 56.01% of the vote, with challenger Mary Knox trailing at 43.99%. Livingston was at 61.16% compared to challenger Benjamin Therriault's 38.84%.

Contra Costa County's incumbent District Attorney Diana Becton and Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston are likely to continue in their respective roles for an additional term, amid challenges to both seats and tension between the two officials in the months leading up to Tuesday's primary election.

For U.S. House of Representatives, District 14 incumbent Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) was ahead in preliminary results, with more than 62% of the vote. Republicans Alison Hayden and Tom Wong were neck and neck, at 10.6% and 10.4% respectively, for the other spot on the November ballot. Other results had Republican Sri "Steve" Iyer of Pleasanton at 8.2%, Democrat James Andrew Peters at 5.5%, and Major Singh and Liam Simard, both running with no party preference, at 2.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Incumbent District 10 Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) had more than 85% of the vote as of Election Night, with Michael Ernest Kerr of the Green Party coming in at less than 15%. Both head to the general election.

District 16 Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) was ahead of her lone opponent Joseph Rubay (R-Alamo) at 67.13% to 32.87%. Both candidates, who also faced off in 2020, automatically advanced to a November runoff.

Measure G, which would continue the county's vehicle abatement program, was ahead but too close to call as of Election Night, with 68.74% of the vote – the measure requires a two-thirds supermajority (better than 66.67%) in order to pass.

Despite pulling ahead of the two other candidates, neither Connelly or Gordon received 50% or more of the total vote required to be elected to the seat outright, meaning they are in position to face each other in a runoff election this November.

Preliminary Election Night results are unofficial, consisting of vote-by-mail numbers and the in-person votes reported by precincts. Updated results, expected in the coming days, are likely to reflect changes as additional ballots are counted. Results must be finalized within 30 days after Election Day.

Data available as of Tuesday night was based on initial mail-in ballots processed and results from in-person votes reported by precincts on Election Day. The county elections division had reported voter turnout at 17.95% as of Tuesday, suggesting that there are still an unknown number of ballots left to be counted from some of the county's remaining 500,000-plus registered voters.

Election Night: Contra Costa County DA, sheriff appear to fend off challengers in primary

County assessor also poised to hold seat; clerk-recorder's race set for November runoff