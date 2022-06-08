News

Realtor Volunteer Days in the Tri-Valley

Firm packing meals for kids in need

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 8, 2022, 5:50 pm 0
Realtors and staff at Elation Real Estate in Pleasanton are set to participate in 2022 Realtor Volunteer Days as part of the National Association of Realtors' effort to encourage philanthropic endeavors while maximizing the impact of volunteer time across the country.

Agents at Elation, as part of the Valley Real Estate Network, will be helping to package and ship nutritious, life-saving meals today to malnourished children in the U.S. and internationally through Kids Against Hunger, Bay Area.

"I'm so proud of this group and the work they do in our community. We've built a culture around philanthropy and giving, and their compassion is truly inspiring," Elation founder Gina Piper said in a statement.

Since the company was founded in January 2020, according to Piper, the firm has hosted more than 10 fundraising events or donation drives in its parking lot to support groups such as Kids Against Hunger, Valley Humane Society, Hively and If You Only Knew.

"Giving back is part of who we are as both people and as professionals," added Viviana Cherman, co-leader at Elation.

Realtor Volunteer Days have been held all week nationwide and will continue through this Sunday, promoted by the NAR. Elation Real Estate is a boutique real estate brokerage based in Pleasanton and serving the entire Tri-Valley.

