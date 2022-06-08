Time-served sentence for shooter in Steinle case will not end his American legal odyssey

Attorneys for Garcia-Zarate had hoped that some of the time served in San Francisco might be available to apply against time to be served in that proceeding, but that appears to be in jeopardy in light of Chhabria's ruling.

Chhabria's sentence, however, does not resolve charges that Garcia-Zarate must face in federal court in Western Texas for violating the terms of his supervised release after conviction for illegal re-entry to the United States after deportation.

Citing Garcia-Zarate's history of mental illness and the harsh conditions of his confinement, U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria found that seven years in state and federal incarceration was enough punishment for the two federal weapons offenses to which Garcia-Zarate pleaded guilty in March.

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, a Mexican national who fired the shot that killed Pleasanton native Kate Steinle on Pier 14 in 2015, was sentenced to time served on Monday, but that will not end his long journey through the American legal system.

Prosecutors did not agree and they charged Garcia-Zarate with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, assault with a semi-automatic weapon and a lesser weapons offense.

There were sharply divergent views of how the shooting happened. According to Garcia-Zarate's counsel, the gun discharged accidentally and Steinle's death was a tragic accident.

Steinle, an Amador Valley High School alum who was living in San Francisco, was on the pier with her father and a family friend that fateful day when they walked past Garcia-Zarate. By the time she was 90 feet down the pier, a shot was fired from the weapon he was holding, striking her in the back and killing her.

As widely reported, in 2015 Garcia-Zarate found a stolen semi-automatic weapon wrapped in a bundle of rags by the chair where he was sitting on Pier 14.

On Nov. 30, 2017, Garcia-Zarate was acquitted on the homicide, manslaughter and assault charges, but convicted on the lesser offense of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Garcia-Zarate had been deported five times before the killing, and his case attracted national attention after Donald Trump used it to support his 2016 presidential campaign positions around immigration and the border wall.

According to the attorneys, Garcia-Zarate "was malnourished, wearing two extremely oversized pairs of jeans held on by a single shoelace, a pair of oversized shoes, one sock, an extremely oversized jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, and a t-shirt. The only other item he had on him, or anywhere else, was a small blue fragment of a broken lighter in his pocket."

Attorneys for Garcia-Zarate argued, among other things, that the defendant was in an unstable condition when the killing occurred. After the shooting he was found "casually walking around and looking through garbage bins."

The federal sentencing guidelines suggested a sentence of 41-51 months, far less than the seven years that Garcia-Zarate had already spent in state and federal confinement. However, the probation report recommended 120 months, a so-called "upward departure" from the guidelines.

In March, Chhabria held a hearing to consider Garcia-Zarate's stated desire to change his plea. At the hearing, Garcia-Zarate pleaded guilty to the two weapons counts, leading to the sentencing Monday.

Garcia-Zarate was then moved to Marin County Jail where he received his meds and was again restored to competency.

On Feb. 16 of this year, the judge reported that after being restored to competency at the Bureau of Prisons facility, Garcia-Zarate had been transferred to Santa Rita Jail to be held pending trial. However, Garcia-Zarate was not given his medication at that facility and was subsequently determined by the doctors to no longer be competent.

In June 2021, the Bureau of Prisons informed the judge that "it had restored the defendant to competency." However, on re-arraignment in August 2021, the judge ordered a new competency evaluation because of new concerns about whether Garcia-Zarate was competent and also whether or not he was taking his medication.

The judge said that the doctors believed there was a possibility that Garcia-Zarate could improve if he was treated with antipsychotic medication. He then ordered that Garcia-Zarate receive that treatment.

The judge noted that Garcia-Zarate had indicated that he wanted to plead guilty but the judge also found that he was not competent to make that decision "because he lacks sufficient mental capacity to waive his constitutional rights, make a reasoned choice among alternatives, and understand the nature and consequences of a guilty plea."

The doctors testified that Garcia-Zarate had schizophrenia. The judge said that based on his own observation, "Garcia-Zarate's speech and responses to questions were frequently off-topic or nonsensical, and he demonstrated no understanding of the charges against him."

However, in 2020, on the eve of trial in federal court, Chhabria ordered that Garcia-Zarate be evaluated to determine whether he was "suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

The federal proceedings on the weapons charges were not affected by the state court ruling and they went forward upon Garcia-Zarate's release from state court custody.

Time-served sentence for shooter in Steinle case will not end his American legal odyssey

Garcia-Zarate still faces charges in Texas for alleged violations of prior deportation-related convictions