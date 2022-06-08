Walnut Creek council approves senior housing in Shadelands

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday approved a plan to build 254 units of senior housing and a 136-bed residential care facility on 9.49 acres in Shadelands business park.

Hall Equities Group will develop the Oakmont of Shadelands Senior Housing and Residential Care Facility at the former Joint Genome Institute site at 2800 Mitchell Drive.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the project, with Kevin Wilk dissenting. Wilk said he was concerned over rezoning and rebuilding a site that was specifically meant for biotech jobs.

The site and its five one-story buildings, which will be demolished, was originally built by Dow Chemical in the 1960s. It's been vacant since 2019.

The project required the council to agree to amend its general plan to change the site's zoning from business park to mixed use residential. It also calls for removing 105 trees -- six of which are considered highly protected -- and dividing the land into two parcels.