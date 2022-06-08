News

Walnut Creek council approves senior housing in Shadelands

Project includes 254 apartments, plus care facility with 136 beds

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 8, 2022, 6:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday approved a plan to build 254 units of senior housing and a 136-bed residential care facility on 9.49 acres in Shadelands business park.

Hall Equities Group will develop the Oakmont of Shadelands Senior Housing and Residential Care Facility at the former Joint Genome Institute site at 2800 Mitchell Drive.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the project, with Kevin Wilk dissenting. Wilk said he was concerned over rezoning and rebuilding a site that was specifically meant for biotech jobs.

The site and its five one-story buildings, which will be demolished, was originally built by Dow Chemical in the 1960s. It's been vacant since 2019.

The project required the council to agree to amend its general plan to change the site's zoning from business park to mixed use residential. It also calls for removing 105 trees -- six of which are considered highly protected -- and dividing the land into two parcels.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The facility will be located near the northwest border of Shadelands, adjacent to the Animal Rescue Foundation, the Springfield Montessori School and Shadelands Self-Storage. The site is separated from the Contra Costa Canal by an access driveway belonging to 1925 Oak Grove Road.

The housing will include four buildings, courtyards, and a small recreation building. Two buildings would be three stories, and two would be four stories.

The three-story care facility will be licensed by the California Department of Social Services to provide housing for people 62 years and older who need assistance, but not 24-hour medical care.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Walnut Creek council approves senior housing in Shadelands

Project includes 254 apartments, plus care facility with 136 beds

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 8, 2022, 6:02 pm

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday approved a plan to build 254 units of senior housing and a 136-bed residential care facility on 9.49 acres in Shadelands business park.

Hall Equities Group will develop the Oakmont of Shadelands Senior Housing and Residential Care Facility at the former Joint Genome Institute site at 2800 Mitchell Drive.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the project, with Kevin Wilk dissenting. Wilk said he was concerned over rezoning and rebuilding a site that was specifically meant for biotech jobs.

The site and its five one-story buildings, which will be demolished, was originally built by Dow Chemical in the 1960s. It's been vacant since 2019.

The project required the council to agree to amend its general plan to change the site's zoning from business park to mixed use residential. It also calls for removing 105 trees -- six of which are considered highly protected -- and dividing the land into two parcels.

The facility will be located near the northwest border of Shadelands, adjacent to the Animal Rescue Foundation, the Springfield Montessori School and Shadelands Self-Storage. The site is separated from the Contra Costa Canal by an access driveway belonging to 1925 Oak Grove Road.

The housing will include four buildings, courtyards, and a small recreation building. Two buildings would be three stories, and two would be four stories.

The three-story care facility will be licensed by the California Department of Social Services to provide housing for people 62 years and older who need assistance, but not 24-hour medical care.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.