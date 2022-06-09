Becton takes victory for re-election as Contra Costa County district attorney

"I have been looking forward to the honor of serving you as your District Attorney," Knox said on Facebook. "Unfortunately, the votes are not with us and I have just conceded the election. I am so grateful to each of you for your incredible support of our campaign. I will continue my work as a prosecutor protecting the rights of crime victims and enforcing our laws to restore public safety to Contra Costa."

"Contra Costa voters have spoken," Becton said in a statement Wednesday. "They want a justice system that works for everyone. People showed up for this campaign through canvassing, at farmer's markets, making phone calls, texting -- and at the polls. I thank the people of Contra Costa County for believing that our justice system can keep us safe, and be more just and equitable."

Becton, a retired Contra Costa County Superior Court judge who has served as DA since 2017, earned 56.01% of the vote, compared to the 43.99% by lone opponent Mary Knox, a longtime prosecutor in the county DA's office, according to results posted late Tuesday night. There are more ballots left to tally through next week, but Becton's lead would appear too large to supplant.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton is set to continue in her position for a second full term after finishing Election Night more than 12 percentage points ahead of her internal challenger in the primary.

"We also know that we need to reimagine our system to make it work for everyone, not just the few," Becton continued:

"Feeling safe in our homes and our communities is what we all deserve," Becton said. "That is why we will continue to focus on serious and violent crime, with supporting victims as our number one priority."

Becton campaigned on a progressive platform, highlighting her past and current work in the office with an eye toward contending with racial and other disparities in the criminal justice system. The efforts have included restorative justice programs and rehabilitation programs for non-violent offenses.

"I remain committed to my work to empower victims through my work as president of getVOCAL for Victims and will continue my work as a prosecutor," Knox said.

The two candidates debated on issues including pre-trial incarceration, the effectiveness of alternatives such as diversion programs, and Becton's filing of charges against now-former Contra Costa sheriff's deputy Andrew Hall, who was recently convicted of assault in the 2018 shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda – charges and a trial that came after Hall fatally shot a second man, Tyrell Wilson, while on duty in March 2021 in Danville.

Knox began her work as a prosecutor at the DA's office several decades ago, and added that she had been "training for this position for 37 years for this job to restore public safety in Contra Costa County. "

"I was born and raised in Contra Costa County in a time when, during the summers, we hopped on our bikes and played in the walnut orchards … and our only rule was to be home by the time the streetlights came on," Knox said in her opening statement during the forum. "I was tremendously fortunate to grow up in a community that provided so many opportunities to children, as well as a healthy, happy and safe environment to grow up in."

For her part, Knox ran on a "tough on crime" platform, seeking to contrast with Becton's approach. The two faced off ahead of the election in a public safety candidate forum, moderated by the DanvilleSanRamon editorial team of publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and editor Jeremy Walsh, in which they highlighted contrasts between their positions.

"The status quo has decimated entire communities, separated families, and relegated generations of Black and Brown communities as second class citizens. That is why we will continue working to reduce racial disparities in our systems. We also must continue to hold anyone who harms our communities accountable -- even if they are in elected office or wear a badge -- because that is what real safety demands."

The win in Tuesday's primary election means that Becton, whose first full term is up in January, will be sworn in for a second four-year term that month, making her set to be in office through at least January 2027.

"I am committed to working with every community, and with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, to continue to make Contra Costa County safer and our system more fair for everyone," Becton said.

Becton would go on to defeat Graves in the 2018 primary election, in which she won the seat outright with just over 50% of the vote.

Becton, the first woman and the first Black person to hold the DA's seat in the county, was appointed to the position on an interim basis in 2017, following the resignation of Mark Peterson after he pleaded no contest to a count of perjury for using $65,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. She was ultimately selected unanimously by the Board of Supervisors, despite supervisors Candace Andersen and Karen Mitchoff initially supporting deputy DA Paul Graves as their top choice.

As Election Day came closer, both candidates also faced scrutiny over high-profile campaign funding from special interest groups, with Becton receiving a total of more than $940,000 in funds from the California Justice & Public Safety PAC, and Knox receiving $190,000 from Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriff's Association Independent Expenditure PAC, as well as additional funds from law enforcement groups.

Becton takes victory for re-election as Contra Costa County district attorney

Incumbent poised for another full term in office; challenger Knox concedes after Election Night results