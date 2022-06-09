News

Major delays on BART systemwide after computer failure

Trains back in service as of 5:50 a.m., but agency still running behind

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Jun 9, 2022, 5:28 am
Updated: Thu, Jun 9, 2022, 6:24 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A BART train arrives at an East Bay station. (File photo by Ray Saint Germain/BCN Foundation)

BART trains are running again but riders still face major delays after a computer failure shut down the entire system for nearly an hour during the early-morning commute Thursday.

The transit agency first reported at 4:58 a.m. that an unspecified computer problem caused major delays. The full rail system was left nonoperational, leading BART officials to recommend commuters to seek other transportation options at that point in the morning.

BART officials announced at 5:50 a.m. that the system was back in service.

"BART is recovering from an earlier problem. Train service has resumed systemwide. Expect major delays in service system wide due to an earlier computer failure," BART officials tweeted.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

