PG&E warns of possible heat-related outages; CASIO says no plans for Flex Alert

PG&E is encouraging customers around the Bay Area to prepare for excessive heat Friday that could contribute to power outages, but the California Independent System Operator says supply shortages are not anticipated statewide because of the hot weather.

Temperatures in the East Bay and further inland could reach into the lower 100s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said in an email that this could be an "all-hands on deck event," and said crews will be out and ready to respond to heat-related outages.

Officials at CAISO, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, said although hot weather is forecast in much of California on Friday, the Pacific Northwest is forecast for cooler than normal temperatures, so additional resources will be available if needed, so there are no plans for a Flex Alert, a notice to encourage customers to voluntarily reduce power consumption.

Sarkissian said transformer failure is the main cause of outages during excessive heat. Transformers help distribute power from the grid to homes and businesses, and require time to cool down, especially at night, she said. When temperatures stay high overnight, the components in the transformers can become overheated and fail.