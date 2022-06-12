Cal Fire crews battle multiple blazes in Marsh Creek area

Friday's Marsh Creek Road fire in East Contra Costa County reached 100% containment, Cal Fire announced on Twitter at 5:22 p.m.

It remained at 45 acres.

Fire crews responded Friday afternoon to the second wildfire in as many days in the same area of East County.

Fire officials initially posted on social media shortly after 1:15 p.m. about a 50-acre wildfire in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard south of Brentwood.

Nearly an hour later, Cal Fire said a more exact estimate of the blaze is that it has burned 45 acres and was 10% contained.