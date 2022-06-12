News

Cal Fire crews battle multiple blazes in Marsh Creek area

45-acre fire Friday follows 200-acre fire one day earlier

by Katy St. Clair / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 12, 2022, 4:30 pm
Friday's Marsh Creek Road fire in East Contra Costa County reached 100% containment, Cal Fire announced on Twitter at 5:22 p.m.

It remained at 45 acres.

Fire crews responded Friday afternoon to the second wildfire in as many days in the same area of East County.

Fire officials initially posted on social media shortly after 1:15 p.m. about a 50-acre wildfire in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard south of Brentwood.

Nearly an hour later, Cal Fire said a more exact estimate of the blaze is that it has burned 45 acres and was 10% contained.

Crews earlier Friday got 100% containment on a separate 200-acre wildfire that sparked Thursday afternoon in the same area.

No information about the cause of either fire was immediately available.

