Coroner IDs San Ramon man killed in crash near Antioch Bridge

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the San Ramon man who died in a suspected DUI crash that injured four other people near the Antioch Bridge on Memorial Day weekend.

The decedent was 38-year-old Aaron James Price, according to the coroner. Price had served in the U.S. Navy, according to a brief obituary online from his family -- which also said Price was from Oakland, although authorities confirmed his most recent official address was in San Ramon.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento Office said they are investigating the likelihood that Price was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a Mazda that was driving recklessly and speeding on southbound Highway 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge with three children in the car that night.

According to the CHP, the Mazda crossed the double-yellow lines to the left directly into the path of an oncoming Audi at about 10:20 p.m. May 29. The two vehicles collided, sending the Audi spinning to the right-hand shoulder and flipping the Mazda onto its roof in the southbound lane.

The Mazda's driver -- later identified as Price -- was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP.