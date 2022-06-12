News

Coroner IDs San Ramon man killed in crash near Antioch Bridge

Investigation ongoing by CHP-South Sacramento

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 12, 2022, 8:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the San Ramon man who died in a suspected DUI crash that injured four other people near the Antioch Bridge on Memorial Day weekend.

The decedent was 38-year-old Aaron James Price, according to the coroner. Price had served in the U.S. Navy, according to a brief obituary online from his family -- which also said Price was from Oakland, although authorities confirmed his most recent official address was in San Ramon.

(Image courtesy CHP)

Officers from the California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento Office said they are investigating the likelihood that Price was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a Mazda that was driving recklessly and speeding on southbound Highway 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge with three children in the car that night.

According to the CHP, the Mazda crossed the double-yellow lines to the left directly into the path of an oncoming Audi at about 10:20 p.m. May 29. The two vehicles collided, sending the Audi spinning to the right-hand shoulder and flipping the Mazda onto its roof in the southbound lane.

The Mazda's driver -- later identified as Price -- was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Two boys, ages 4 and 6, were in the back seat and appeared not to be wearing seat belts either, nor were there any child seats inside, according to the CHP. A 15-year-old girl in the front passenger seat did appear to be wearing a seat belt.

All three youth were transported to separate hospitals with major injuries. The relationship between the Mazda's occupants was not immediately clear, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Audi -- a 71-year-old woman from Rio Vista whose name was not released -- also sustained major injuries.

There were no updates on any of the surviving victims' conditions as of last Friday, according to CHP Officer Mark Leavitt.

Based on witness accounts and other evidence, the CHP said they suspect Price was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. The incident remains under investigation.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Coroner IDs San Ramon man killed in crash near Antioch Bridge

Investigation ongoing by CHP-South Sacramento

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 12, 2022, 8:41 pm

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the San Ramon man who died in a suspected DUI crash that injured four other people near the Antioch Bridge on Memorial Day weekend.

The decedent was 38-year-old Aaron James Price, according to the coroner. Price had served in the U.S. Navy, according to a brief obituary online from his family -- which also said Price was from Oakland, although authorities confirmed his most recent official address was in San Ramon.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento Office said they are investigating the likelihood that Price was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a Mazda that was driving recklessly and speeding on southbound Highway 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge with three children in the car that night.

According to the CHP, the Mazda crossed the double-yellow lines to the left directly into the path of an oncoming Audi at about 10:20 p.m. May 29. The two vehicles collided, sending the Audi spinning to the right-hand shoulder and flipping the Mazda onto its roof in the southbound lane.

The Mazda's driver -- later identified as Price -- was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP.

Two boys, ages 4 and 6, were in the back seat and appeared not to be wearing seat belts either, nor were there any child seats inside, according to the CHP. A 15-year-old girl in the front passenger seat did appear to be wearing a seat belt.

All three youth were transported to separate hospitals with major injuries. The relationship between the Mazda's occupants was not immediately clear, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Audi -- a 71-year-old woman from Rio Vista whose name was not released -- also sustained major injuries.

There were no updates on any of the surviving victims' conditions as of last Friday, according to CHP Officer Mark Leavitt.

Based on witness accounts and other evidence, the CHP said they suspect Price was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.