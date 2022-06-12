County elections: Supervisor Gioia earns another term; Carlson, Allen poised for runoff in District 4

John Gioia has easily regained his Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat, defeating challenger Hulan Barnett with 85.41% of the vote in Tuesday's election, according to the unofficial results.

Gioia first won the West County post in 1998. His district includes Richmond, San Pablo, El Cerrito, part of Pinole, and the unincorporated communities of Bayview, East Richmond Heights, El Sobrante, Kensington, Montalvin Manor, Tara Hills, North Richmond and Rollingwood.

Barnett, a Richmond resident and math teacher at Antioch's Dallas Ranch Middle School, ran a vocal campaign against Gioia, encouraging followers on social media to show up at Gioia's campaign events and "raise hell." Barnett earned 14.59% of the vote.

A vocal critic of the pandemic mask mandates -- something Gioia supported -- Barnett said his priorities were education, affordable housing, and better business development.

Gioia campaigned on his record, which he said included pushing for two county oil refineries to convert to producing clean fuels and a Richmond factory converting to producing clean hydrogen. He also touted his involvement in developing the county's affordable housing trust fund and helping more people get access to mental health and homeless services.