FDA advisory panel recommends emergency use approval of Novavax COVID vaccine

If fully cleared, would become 4th available in U.S.

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to recommend an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Maryland-based biotechnology company Novavax.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 21-0, with one abstention, to recommend the two-dose vaccine for adults.

If approved by FDA officials, the Novavax vaccine would become the fourth approved for use in the U.S. and the first with a more traditional vaccine composition including non-infectious pieces of coronavirus particles.

Phase three trials with roughly 30,000 adults in the U.S. and Mexico found that the vaccine was 90.4% effective at preventing contraction of the virus, according to Novavax officials.

"The advisory committee's positive recommendation acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine developed using an innovative approach to traditional vaccine technology," Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said.

As of last Tuesday, 66.7% of U.S. residents have completed their initial vaccination series.

