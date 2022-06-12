Ochoa appointed to cabinet position at Contra Costa Community College District

Officials at the Contra Costa Community College District have announced Micaela Ochoa as the district's new executive vice chancellor of administrative services, following the resignation of predecessor Eugene Huff as part of a settlement agreement earlier this year.

Ochoa most recently worked at the San Mateo County Community College District, as vice president of administrative services and student services at the College of San Mateo, and has prior career ties in the Tri-Valley at the Pleasanton Unified School District.

"Dr. Ochoa's extensive background in finance and human resources provides her with the right background we were seeking to step right in and immediately make an impact as our Executive Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services," said Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh. "In addition to her many years of educational administration experience, she believes our students must be at the forefront of our decision-making, and we look forward to her leadership."

The district's Governing Board approved Ochoa's employment agreement at its most recent meeting last Wednesday. She will begin in the new role on July 6, and her initial contract term continues through June 30, 2024. Her base salary is set at $262,000 annually.

"I am honored to join one of the top community college districts in the state," Ochoa said in a statement. "Achieving greater student success is a team effort, and I look forward to helping our colleges equitably serve our students and our communities."